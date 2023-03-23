Fun rugby returns bigger and better

The Jinja Fun Rugby has shifted its venue from Dams Water to Kakindu Stadium, the organisers have confirmed.

The event, which has been held for the past 17 Good Fridays, has over the years grown from a Jinja event to attracting interests beyond the borders.

The reigning champions are students from Kenya’s Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

“We have revamped this year’s edition to give fans more entertainment as they interact with some of the big-name players in the local rugby scene,” Joshua Wakabi, the events manager of Fun Rugby told Daily Monitor.

“This time it’s bigger and better as we expect more engagements including more fans from Kenya and the region who have already shown interest and requested to take part,” he adds.

This year’s event will also see Nile Special join the party “to give more”.

“We have partnered with Fun Rugby to give the fans something more special than what they’ve been offered in the last 17 editions. We want to bring the rugby bonanza to the fans to enjoy, and learn the game as they play,” William Akankwasa, the Nile Special Eastern Regional sales manager said.