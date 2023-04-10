Hana join Smack on three titles

Hana International School now have three Schools Rugby Titles to their name, same as St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack), who they beat 33-13 in the final on Saturday at Makerere University to earn a third gong.

The school only joined the 27 year old competition in 2010 and got to the semifinals on their first attempt before losing to Kings College Budo. In 2011, they switched things up and won their first title.

They added a second in 2013, making it two in three years. They left the competition for years but returned this year to win it.

Mathew Nuwamanya got Smack ahead with a try before Gavin Kirabo made it 8-0 with a penalty.

Malcolm Okello responded for Hana by converting his try, Jeremy Akena added a try that was lalso converted. Smack’s best player on the day, eighth man Francis Bogere, got a try to make it 14-13 for

Hana at the break. Smack did not show up in the second half, conceding 19 points without posting any. Okello scored four penalties and converted wing Daniel Otim’s try for the 19 points.

“We had played them twice before and lost one. We knew they could hurt us so I used the first half to find loops and we pounced in the second half,” said Hana coach Charles Onen.

It also meant that despite making the final in all three categories, Smack had no silverware to show for with losses to Budo and Namilyango College in the U-15 and U-17 finals respectively.

Budo’s Arthur Lukodo scored three penalties to win the U-15 category 9-7.

Namilyango College’s scrumhalf Allan Nyonyitono ran the show in the U-17 final. His boot produced ten points while playmaking abilities kept Namilyango on the front foot as they won 35-25, scoring five tries in the process.

National Schools' Rugby Championship

Finals

U-20

Hana 33-13 Smack

U-17

Smack 25-35 Namilyango