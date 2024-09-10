Heathens apply brakes on Pirates run with Gulu horns

Heathens established themselves as a serious contender for this year’s Nile Special Sevens after winning the Gulu Circuit on Sunday at the Pece Stadium.

The record eleven-time winners are still searching for their first title since 2013.

In what was a repeat of the Mbale and Kyadondo circuit finals, leaders Pirates booked Heathens in the final. New signing Denis Etwau sent the party drums rolling after dotting at the corner flag to finish off a sumptuous offload early in the game.

Etwau had been destined for national team duty but a visa hitch turned a blessing in disguise to the Kyadondo side.

Nicholas Kato touched down minutes later as Aaron Ofoyrwoth converted to make sure the men in blue led by a decent 12-0 at halftime.

Jones Kamiza replied with one try for the Black Pirates later in the second half but Heathens had already done enough damage to wreck the King’s Park ship.

Both sides had endured a mixed start to the tournament on Saturday after losing to Jinja sides Walukuba and Hippos in the group stages.

Pirates made a blistering start beating Nile Leopards 49-0 and Rams 10-5 but succumbed to Walukuba in a 26-21 defeat despite leading 14-0 at one moment.

That left them second on the table and pit them against Rhinos in the quarters where they emerged 19-7 winners. They beat Hippos 26-14 in the semis to reach their third consecutive final but the victory to stretch their lead was elusive.

Heathens lost to Hippos 22-7 in their second group game to set up a crunch quarterfinal meet with old rivals Kobs whom they beat 21-7 before brushing Walukuba aside 26-5 in the semis. Walukuba’s Edward Emiemu was voted the best player despite his team losing the bronze match to their neighbours Hippos 10-5.

The weekend results mean Heathens climb to joint-top with Pirates on 73 points as Kobs follow from a distance with 57.

In the women’s category, Thunderbirds completed a Kyadondo double after a shock 26-7 win over Pirates’ sisters Black Pearls. Acen Tamara from the winning side emerged the best female player.

Avengers who finished third after beating Nile Rapids in the bronze playoff maintain the lead with 80 points, one and seven ahead of Black Pearls and Thunderbirds respectively.

The series continues this weekend in the Kyabazinga Sevens in Bugembe, Jinja.

Bronze matches

Women: Nile Rapids 0-19 Avengers

Walukuba 5-10 Hippos

Women’s final

Thunderbirds 26-7 Black Pearls

Men’s final

Heathens 12- 5 Pirates

Men's MVP - Edward Emiemu (Walukuba)