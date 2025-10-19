Heathens dig deep, Kakira historic debut aborts

Heathens began their 2025 Uganda Cup title defence with a laboured 29-6 win over a spirited Impis side at Kyadondo Rugby Club. The score line flattered the champions as the Makerere students matched them for long stretches but were undone by poor kicking.

Impis fly-half Darren Aine had a day to forget after missing 18 potential points off the tee. He started brightly, though, slotting two penalties inside the opening 20 minutes to hand the visitors a 6-0 lead and briefly silence the home crowd.

That early pressure jolted Heathens awake. Returning skipper Michael Wokorach, playing his first game since a mid-season Premiership injury, crossed for their opening try before Michael Amollo added another to make it 10-6 at the break. Impis had a chance to retake the lead but Aine’s missed kicks proved costly.

Heathens tightened their grip after the restart. Aaron Ofoywoth powered over and Daniel Otema soon followed, with Joseph Oyet converting before scoring and converting his own try to seal a 29-6 victory.

Head coach Tolbert Onyango, in charge of his first 15s match for the club, praised his side’s resilience but admitted the champions were far from their best.

“It was a tough game because Impis came out guns blazing,” Onyango said. “We were six-nil down and had to dig deep. We got the result, but there’s definitely room for improvement.”

Walkover drama

In Kabale, Pirates ran riot after thumping Kigezi Silverbacks 154-9 in a one-sided affair. But elsewhere, administrative chaos marred the weekend.

In Kakira, Kobs’ historic clash with debutants Kakira Rugby Club was called off after a one hour 45-minute delay due to the lack of a fully equipped ambulance, handing Kobs a walkover. The teams later entertained fans with a touch rugby session.

In Mbale, Victoria Sharks made the 300km trip in vain after Elgon Wolves failed to raise the minimum number of players, fielding only nine and conceding the match.

In the women’s category, defending champions Nile Rapids suffered a shock 12-16 defeat to Panthers, marking a shaky start to their title defence.

The Rapids, who stormed to last year’s crown with an unbeaten record, looked off-pace and will need to regroup quickly to keep their hopes of back-to-back titles alive.

2025 Uganda Cup

Results - Men

Heathens 29-6 Impis

Elgon Wolves 00-20 Victoria Sharks

Kakira Simbas 00-20 KCB Kobs

Kyambogo 7-63 Toyota Buffaloes

Gulu City Falcons 33–38 Hippos

Rhinos 15-9 Warriors

Kigezi Silverbacks 9-154 Pirates

Walukuba 14-27 Mongers

Women

Kigezi Queens 00–81 Avengers

She Wolves 13–15 Ewes