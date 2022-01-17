Heathens edge Kobs but Pirates go top

Heathens made it two wins in as many games after piping champions Kobs 7-6 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership.

As predicted, it turned out to be a game of forwards and Kobs’ big men were in the mood. They battered the Heathens’ scrum early on, forcing them to give away penalties.

It was from one of them that Kobs captain Joseph Aredo put his side 3-0 up.

The cagey affair got into the break with a football like scoreline but Heathens returned hungrier, pouncing in the opening stages of the second half thanks to an Innocent Gwokto try. He left Mark Osuna for dead with a fancy feet show before dotting down.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth added the extras for the only time his boot got the job. Heathens’ poor kicking could have cost them the game after kickers Ofoyrwoth, Joseph Oyet and Gwokto looked like they had left their kicking boots back home. Captain Micheal Wokorach was not impressed.

“We might need to get a kicking coach,” is what he had to say after the cracker.

Away from that he had praises for Gwokto and the tem.

“ We call him Ronaldinho, so these are things he does even in training. We are not surprised,” he added.

Confusion

Heathens’ try was met with some controversy after touch judge Gonzalo Mayanja raised his flag, notifying his boss, Ronald Wutimber, of an infringement in the build up.

Mayanja informed Wutimber of how the ball had been lost forward at some stage but Wutimber did not have any of it, sticking to his onfield decision to let the score stand on grounds he was convinced all the boxes had been ticked.

At some stage Wutimber had to walk to the Kobs bench to calm them down before the game could resume.

The two touch judges, Sauda Adiru and Mayanja could initially also not agree on whether Ofoyrwoth’s conversion was it. Sauda gave a thumbs up while Mayanja was hesitant despite being nearer to where Ofoyrwoth booted the ball.

Kobs, now fourth, welcome Stanbic Black Pirates on Saturday and have a chance to pick themselves up with a result. The Sea Robbers, who shot to the top of standings after routing Rams 64-3, will want to rub salt in Kobs’ wounds.

“This result shows we are still in contention after getting a bonus point, we were unlucky and did not maximize our 50-50 calls. Going into next week we are keeping our heads up and hopefully have better decision making,” said Aredo.

Rugby Premier League - January 15 results