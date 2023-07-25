Heathens give themselves a chance

For the last six years, the National Nile Special Sevens Series has been dominated by Kobs and Pirates with the former winning five titles.

The two also occupy the top slots on the Nile Special 7s table with Platinum Credit Heathens in third, seven points off leaders Pirates.

The Rujumba 7s saw Heathen emerge unlikely winners after beating Kobs 12-10 in the final at Kings Park, Bweyogerere.

It is a sight captain Trevor Ochan suggests fans prepare getting used to.

“I think we can win more legs. Winning here is proof we can take on anyone and get a good result,” Ochan told Daily Monitor.

Without the decorated injured pair of Michael Wokorach and Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Heathens have found other leaders like Lawrence Sebuliba, Syrus Wathum, Scot Olouch and Nobert Okeny.

Injured Ivan Otema was also leading from the front before getting sidelined.

Heathens, who are also the competition’s record winners, 11, have not won it since 2013 which spans a decade.

Within that period the class of Innocent Gwokto, Emma Ochan, Stephen Kalema, Nicholas Kato, Jeremiah Wasswa and Innocent Gwokto have gone through the ranks and were on show over the weekend.

“We have been together for some good time now and it feels like we are learning how to play with each other especially at big stages where we compete against good teams,” added Ochan.

Coaches Ivan Markmot and Muhammad Athiyo have dependable youngsters they can count on. They navigated their operations at Kings Park with shrewdness.

“It was a team effort and we all wanted it,” said Ochan who says they are already focusing on the fourth of seven legs, the Tooro 7s in Fort Portal’s Buhinga Stadium this weekend.