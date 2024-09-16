Heathens open nine-point lead with Kyabazinga crown

Heathens are drawing closer to ending their decade-long wait for a Nile Special Sevens title after winning the Kyabazinga circuit over the weekend in Jinja.

Heathens overcame tricky hosts Walukuba Barbarians to win 12-7 in a tightly contested final that was decided in sudden death.

Gift Wokorach gave the hosts a 7-0 lead into the break to fire a warning shot but Malcolm Okello converted a late Aaron Ofoyrwoth try to draw level and force the game into sudden death.

Walukuba had the early advantage but Wokorach’s kick-and-chase effort was easily tamed as Heathens capitalized and later scored their winning try.

Nobert Okeny powered through to score in the left corner to spark celebrations for Heathens while Walukuba, who had won over the neutrals, were left in tears.

Walukuba had beaten Hippos 17-10 as Heathens ran 24-0 over their little brothers Buffaloes in semifinal encounters soaked in heavy rain.

The record 11-time winners have consistently reached the finals in four of the five circuits so far. They came into the Bugembe circuit, hosted by Walukuba Barbarians, joint on 73 points with Pirates but they now open a nine-point gap at 86 to pull away from Pirates who finished a disappointing fifth.

“It has been a good learning curve for the team as we improved our performances along the way,” Heathens head coach Mohammed Athiyo said of his team’s gradual rise.

“We’ve put one foot forward now as we lead the log but that’s where we intended to be. So I believe we’re on the right track but there’s still work to do,” he added.

Meanwhile, Heathens’ sister team Thunderbirds failed to replicate last week’s success in Gulu as they succumbed to a 34-0 beating at the hands of Avengers in the final.

The win consolidated Avengers’ lead with 102 points as defending champions Black Pearls, who finished third, trail with 96 points.

The series will take a one weekend’s rest before heading to Mbarara and then climax at Kings Park in the succeeding weekends.

Nile Special Sevens

Kyabazinga 7s results

Final

Men: Heathens 12-7 Walukuba

Women: Avengers 34-0 Thunderbirds

Third-place playoffs

Women: She-Wolves 7-20 Black Pearls

Men: Buffaloes 0-7 Hippos

Challenger Final: Rams 26-0 Kakira Simbas

Most valuable players

Men– Denis Etwau (Heathens)