Heathens, Rapids seek stability as Uganda Cup returns

The transition from coach Mohammed Athiyo’s treble-winning reign to an uncertain new era has been slow and, at times, painful for Heathens.

The Kyadondo juggernaut appeared a shadow of its former self in the early rounds of the Nile Special National Sevens, where new coach Tolbert Onyango endured a baptism of fire.

However, the tide began to turn in Entebbe and later at the Buffaloes Circuit, where Heathens rediscovered their rhythm to finish second overall in a resurgence that Onyango hopes will inspire their Uganda Cup campaign, which kicks off this weekend.

The defending champions, who lifted the 2023 title before the tournament went on a one-year sabbatical, launch their quest for back-to-back crowns at Kyadondo against Impis.

“Obviously, coach Athiyo did a brilliant job and I’ve not done so well at the moment,” Onyango admitted in a recent interview.

“We’ve finished number two in the Sevens but we’re still trying to put our pieces together. It’s a bit of a transition bringing new players into the fold. It’s going to be an interesting year but we’re up for the challenge and hoping for a successful season.”

Heathens are placed in Group D alongside Victoria Sharks, Elgon Wolves and Lira Bulls.

Across the Nile, the Uganda Cup will break new ground in the sugarcane belt of Kakira, where the country’s oldest club Kobs welcomes the tournament’s newest entrant Kakira Simbas in what promises to be a symbolic clash of eras.

Elsewhere in Jinja City, newly crowned Sevens champions Walukuba Barbarians host Mongers, while relegated topflight side Elgon Wolves take on Victoria Sharks. Eyes will also turn to Gulu where attention lingers on whether the embattled Hippos will make the trip.

Rapids seek calm

In the women’s division, Jinja’s Nile Rapids will be eager to ensure that the internal chaos at Dam Waters which nearly derailed their Sevens campaign does not spill into the fifteens format.

“As players, we’re ready to defend our title but we pray nothing distracts us this time,” said Rapids captain Tina Akello, who scored all her team’s points in the 25-17 victory over Avengers in the 2023 final.

The defending champions headline Pool A alongside Thunderbirds and Mbale Eagles, while Pool B features Avengers, Ewes, She Wolves, and Kigezi Queens.

2025 Uganda Cup

Men’s fixtures – 4pm

Heathens vs. Impis - Kyadondo

Elgon Wolves vs. Victoria - Mbale

Kakira Simbas vs. Kobs - Kakira

Kyambogo vs. Buffaloes - Kyambogo

Gulu City Falcons vs. Hippos - Gulu

Rhinos vs. Warriors - Legends

Kigezi Silverbacks vs. Pirates - Kabale

Walukuba vs. Mongers - Walukuba

*Teams handed byes today: Lira Bulls, Fort Portal Tyrants, Njeru Hurricanes, Rams

Women’s Fixtures – 2pm

Kigezi Queens vs. Avengers - Kabale

She Wolves vs. Ewes - Mbale

Mbale Eagles vs. Thunderbirds - Mbale