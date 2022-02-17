Heathens revisit fond memories with new kit

Heathens Rugby Club treated the media and fans at Kyadondo to a mini fashion exhibition as players led by Captain Michael Wokorach, posed in their new yellow and blue lit.

“If you recall, these used to be our colours. We are back to our traditional colours,” said Kyadondo Rugby Club chairman Brian Tabaruka at the unveiling.

Heathens made the colour synonymous with it for 14 years between 2000 and 2014. Then sponsored by telecommunications company MTN, the side won 28 titles with some of the biggest names to grace local rugby, these included the late Robert Seguya, Mathias Ochwo, Benon Kiza, Bishop Onen, Grace Lubega, Faisal Gamma, Brian Kikawa and Tabaruka among others.

Nine Uganda Cup titles, 11 National Sevens Championships and eight league titles is what they tallied in that period. They got to be known as the unforgiving ‘Yellow Machine’ that left opponents bruised and battered, turning Kyadondo into a nightmare for visiting teams.

Wokorach hopes the colours return with old success that transformed Heathens into the juggernaut it is today. They are at the top of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership standings with 34 points and have won all seven of their games so far.

They host second placed Stanbic Black Pirates on Saturday, separated by a point, with league leadership bragging rights at stake.

As they chase a sixteenth league title, the rugby fraternity will for now have to normalise Heathens running onto pitch in yellow and blue as Peter Mile’s frontline tune goes off in the background.



