Heathens roar back to win Entebbe Sevens

Defending champions Heathens shook off a sluggish start to the 2025 Nile Special National Sevens, easing the pressure on coach Tolbert Onyango, by storming to victory at the Entebbe Sevens over the weekend.

The triumph came against the backdrop of the scenic Lake Victoria, which hugs the Sai Pai Institute of Management grounds.

Walukuba, who entered the third circuit as series leaders after scooping the Kabaka Coronation and Gulu Sevens, endured a mixed outing.

The Jinja side started brightly but slipped 12-10 against Kobs in the group decider.

They then knocked out Pirates in the quarterfinals, only to fall 26-10 to Buffaloes in the semis. Another defeat to Kobs in the bronze playoff saw them surrender the overall lead, with Buffaloes (58 points) climbing to the summit, two clear.

As Walukuba faltered, Heathens meant business in Entebbe. They announced their intent with a 31-5 demolition of Eagles and a 24-21 edge over Jaguars before a nail-biting 24-21 win against hosts Mongers.

In the knockouts, they showed steel with identical 12-0 wins over Rams and Kobs to book a Kyadondo derby final against Buffaloes.

In the final, Heathens were relentless. Julius Oyet opened the scoring after racing onto a silky Denis Etwau offload, before Etwau himself danced past two defenders to dot down under the posts.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth calmly added the extras. Ngobi then bulldozed his way over in the corner to stretch the lead to 17-0. Buffaloes pulled one back through Daniel Otim, but the Heathens’ grip was unshakable, sealing a statement win.

“It’s always tough playing them (Buffaloes), but we put up a good fight and won,” said a delighted Onyango.

Nile Rapids celebrate winning.

In the women’s category, Nile Rapids delivered the story of the weekend by clinching their maiden Sevens title.

The Jinja side had been derailed by internal wrangles that saw them miss the opening leg and cobble together a makeshift team in Gulu.

But with peace restored following a memorandum of understanding, the Rapids returned in full force, capped by Shaine Babirye’s sudden-death winner over Avengers after a tense 5-5 stalemate in regulation time.

The tournament MVPs went to Allan Olango (Rhinos) in the men’s competition and Tina Akello (Nile Rapids) in the women’s.

The series heads to Kings Park Arena this weekend for the Rujumba Sevens.

NILE SPECIAL NATIONAL SEVENS

Plascon Entebbe 7s

Men

Winners – Heathens

Silver – Buffaloes

Bronze – Kobs

Women

Winners – Nile Rapids

Silver – Avengers

Men’s MVP – Allan Olango (Rhinos)