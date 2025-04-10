Heathens-Sharks loan dilemma takes steam out of derby

Going by their preparations ahead of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership, any playoff draw for debutants Victoria Sharks against the top four would have been a blockbuster.

A quarterfinal derby at Kyadondo against defending champions Heathens, on an ordinary afternoon, would’ve been explosive. A final before the final. But that’s not the case if their first-leg performance last week is anything to go by.

Victoria, by all standards, has lived up to their billing by qualifying for the playoffs on their first attempt thus becoming the first team to do so on their debut. However, their approach is as intriguing as it is disturbing.

When the Uganda Rugby Union announced 84 transfers at the start of the season, 38 of those went to Sharks, with 27 of them on loan.

The rules have drained the excitement with the Sharks barred from fielding their full-strength squad. Seven of their players this season are on loan from Heathens and the regulations prevent them from playing against their parent club.

These Four had featured in more than 50 percent of their games during the season but are now unavailable.

Impactful bench

In that first leg, played at Kyadondo last Friday, Patrick Okello kicked a penalty shortly after converting Nicholas Kato’s try for Heathens however, Sharks responded to lead at the break 16-10 through Israel Makokha’s three penalties and a conversion from Godfrey Otim’s try.

Heathens turned the tables in the second half, aided by five impact substitutions as the Sharks' depth was exposed. The match ended 41-26 and the Sharks now face a 15-point deficit in the second round as they try to turn things around.

“We had some issues in the wing, but we’re trying to work on them,” Sharks coach Kevin Makmot explained to this paper

Double-edged sword

However, Makmot heavily weighed on the impact of the missing loanees.

“We’re really affected and you can see that we have to play some players out of position to cover the gap.”

Among the stars that Makmot misses iis Paul Epillo who is versatile both a fly-half or scrumhalf, his prop Peter Bisaso whose ball carrying abilities are not in question, winger Steven Kalema who was their second-best try scorer in the regular season with five tries and Emma Ocan who oscillates around positions in 9,10 and 15.

His counterpart, Muhammad Athiyo, noted in an earlier interview that the mass exodus, particularly of loaned players, was a major reason why the 16-time champions have struggled as they enter a rebuilding phase.

Statistically, Heathens had their worst season this year. Athiyo is a strong proponent of the current regulations.

“These are critical players that we’ve invested in and groomed to the point that Victoria became interested in them. I don’t think it's right for them to face their own team. This isn’t just about Heathens but an issue for every team,” Athiyo explained.

Well, we can concur that Makmot and Sharks knew the rules at the beginning but something had to give in for the other in this scenario.

To lure eight of these players including Charles Uhuru who made a permanent move, Sharks offered academic bursaries through their sponsor, Victoria University, something Heathens couldn’t compete with.

Cost of loans

Heathens acting chairman and long-time fan Desire Mugumisa also weighed in from a personal perspective. “I stand by the current rules. If you’re on loan, there’s no reason why you should play against your parent team.

"If a club believes a player is important, they should push for a full transfer to own the player without restrictions. The cost of loaning players has advantages, which they’ve enjoyed but also disadvantages, as we’re witnessing now,” he stated.

Potential amendments

On the other side of the debate, Makmot remains defiant and frustrated. “I would allow a player to feature against their parent team if the club they’ve been loaned to is the one taking care of them and not the parent club. If the player is willing to play against their parent club, then we should allow them.”

He also hinted at deeper conversations and possible petitions to the Union to revise the rulebook.

“We would like to petition the Union that if they insist on keeping the loan regulations as they are, they should increase the squad size from 60 to a maximum of 90 players, allowing us to expand our squads.”

Hippos'' Isaac Rujumba tries to beat Victoria Sharks' Morgan Odoch.

One of the loaned players, who preferred anonymity, also shared his frustrations.

“A club cannot loan out its best players unless it cannot meet what another club is offering. Much as it is the prevailing rules, it feels unfair that I can’t play when it matters most. I was part of the journey that brought the team to this stage,” he said.

"For the spirit of growth, fair play and competitiveness, players should be allowed to feature. If the team wins the title, don't I get the credit as well?”

Walukuba Barbarians coach and sports science scholar Leo Lubambula offered a more technical lens on the situation.

“Restricting players from facing their parent clubs compromises team selection and tactical execution because you’re not utilizing your squad to its full potential,” he argued.

“However, the loan system has benefits because it gives players more game time and allows clubs easier access to talent in areas where they are lacking.”

Uganda Rugby Union’s Chief Technical Officer, Ramsey Olinga, believes the situation is clear-cut.

“We loan players for a season after which they return to their original clubs. If one plays against his parent club, then it creates a conflict in record keeping, essentially a double entry in the system because his stats are logged under his parent club and not the loan club,” he explained.

The interesting part is that when a loaned player helps his temporary club win a championship, he receives a winner’s medal and the title remains with the borrowing club.

Global lessons

The debate around the loan system stretches across most team sports. A closer look at international systems reveals varying approaches.

For instance, in England's Gallagher Premiership Rugby, one of the world’s most respected professional rugby competitions, loaned players are generally allowed to face their parent clubs unless a specific clause in the loan agreement states otherwise.

However, as explained by Rugbyworld, clubs may only name up to three loaned players in a match-day squad though there’s no cap on how many can be recruited on loan in the wider squad.

The publication notes that this has made clubs hesitant to loan players, fearing the move may strengthen a rival. The system is often used for short-term cover especially during injury crises.

New Zealand’s approach, while slightly different, shares some principles with the English system. Their competition rules state that “the loan arrangement may not place any constraint upon the way a player provides employment services to the borrowing provincial union for example by requiring the player not to play against the lending union.”

Initially, restrictions on loaned players were implemented to protect the integrity of competitions by avoiding conflicts of interest and promote fairness but the Victoria Sharks case is unique and it shines a spotlight on a system that might be due for review.

The sheer number of loanees, the stakes of the playoffs and the level of talent sidelined by regulation all should raise important questions. In case they go through today and probably meet Kobs, they'll miss another seven key players under the same circumstances in the semis.

In the other second leg fixtures, Kobs will hope to overturn the slender but shocking 17-7 loss away to Buffaloes when they crossed the road back to Legnds as Pirates and Hippos fight to keep their 27-20 and 20-11 margins when they host Walukuba and Rhinos in Bweyogerere and Jinja respectively.

NILE SPECIAL RUGBY PREMIERSHIP

Quarterfinal second-leg fixtures



Saturday at 4pm

Heathens vs. Victoria Sharks

(Heathens lead 41-26)

Hippos vs. Rhinos

(Hippos lead 20-11)

Pirates vs. Walukuba

(Pirates lead 27-20)

Kobs vs. Buffaloes – Legends