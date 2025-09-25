High altitude tested lungs

After winning the Kabale 7s over the weekend, Kyadondo based Toyota Bufalloes became only the second team to win two tournaments in the ongoing National 7s circuit.

Only Walukuba Barbarians had achieved the feat this season. Whereas Walukuba won the opening weekend (Kabaka Coronation 7s) and defended their own organized Kyabazinga 7s in Jinja, Buffaloes' only win before Sunday's triumph in the mist of Kabale had come in Gulu 7s.

But for some reason, Kabale must have felt the sweetest. Of all the seven host venues, Kabale comes off farthest from Kampala and therefore, somewhat a no man's land. And besides, it came with a whole different aspect; the exposure of players to playing at a high altitude venue.

In the ladies' category, Thunderbirds, another Kyadondo-based team, clinched the trophy, to further stamp authority on top of log, and keep their sights on the trophy. They stand on 118 points, enjoying a 16 point advantage between them and second placed Avengers.

To put the high altitude issue into context, let's look elsewhere where high altitude venues come off as a very important factor in the grand scheme of thing.

In international rugby, teams that face South Africa's Springboks at Emirates Airlines Park (formerly Ellis Park) in Johannesburg have to dig deep into their reservoirs to keep up with the physical demands of playing at a stadium that sits at 5751 feet above sea level. No wonder Ellis Park remains the Springboks' most gainful hunting ground.

In comparison, Kabale sits at a lofty 6400 feet above sea level.

Impact of high altitude

Playing at high altitude levels comes with challenges and advantages, depending on which side of the cross one stands.

Because the air is thin, that means there is less oxygen intake per breath. This, for a visiting player and team, is tough to handle. It makes them get tired easily and quickly.

The best example from overseas, in football, is Bolivia's Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz sits, which is located 11,932 feet above sea level. In 2009 they thrashed Argentina 6-1 at this stadium in a World Cup qualifier.

Lionel Messi later said it was "near impossible" to breathe. In 2013, Argentina laboured to a 1-1 draw at the same venue and Messi reportedly vomited after the game due to altitude stress.

Whereas visiting players do suffer under these conditions, the home players are easily sailing through.

Back to Kabale

Haruna Muhammed from Stanbic Black Pirates, in a phonecall with this reporter, clearly painted the picture. Early this year, he toured South Africa with the Uganda Rugby Cranes 15s team which in a training camp in Limpopo.

“The thing with high altitude is that it burns you out pretty fast. You struggle to breath, your legs get haggard and everything moves slow,” he recalls.

Haruna remembers that the cold was unbearable, and their hosts had to lit a fire in the stadium to keep the players warm.

“The players on the bench had to consistently warm up around the fireplace. Because if you sit on the bench for too long you'd freeze,” he recalls.

In Kabale, Haruna says he observed some difference in acclimatization between home based teams and those who had traveled.

“Obviously the Kampala teams are stronger so they relied on that superiority. But the local teams played well under the conditions. They were natural to them,” he adds.

Lady Cranes and Buffaloes coach, Charles Onen, looks back at the Challenger Series the ladies' national team participated in and remembers the challenges they faced in Poland.

“The girls suffered with the weather. Some developed a running nose to the extent of wanting to play with a handkerchief. Hopefully we get to get exposed to high altitude conditions more often to prepare our players for similar challenges outside Uganda,” reasoned Onen.