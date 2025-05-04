Hippos break new ground, face Pirates final

As the sun dipped over Legends Grounds, Jinja Hippos delivered not just a performance in their Nile Special Rugby Premiership semifinal fixture but a statement.

This was no ordinary win from the banks of the Nile River to the heart of Kampala. It was a story of redemption and the rise of a team long written off as hopefuls.

Down by three points after a gut-wrenching 25-22 home loss, the Hippos arrived in Kampala early on Thursday not just in time but in spirit. From the first whistle, their intent was unmistakable.

Yassin Waiswa, their shooting star all season, set the tone with a failed but ambitious early drop goal attempt before splitting home a penalty. But it was the scrum, long debated as the finest in the league that truly bared its teeth.

After winning a turnover, Hippos bent Kobs backwards after just ten minutes of play before Aziz Bagalana powered over for the opening try.

Waiswa added the extras and another penalty to tip the aggregate score in Hippos’ favour.

Kobs replied with a try from Ian Munyani and a Josiah Ssempeke conversion but Hippos still led 35-32 on aggregate at halftime.

Waiswa’s brilliance continued after the break, landing another penalty and a majestic drop goal. But Kobs, never short on late drama, clawed back through Mark Osuna’s try and a Ssempeke penalty to reclaim a 47-44 aggregate lead. Then came the chaos.

A penalty try was awarded to Kobs after Isaac Rujumba swatted away Andrew Odhiambo’s chase as the hosts pushed the score further out of Hippos’ reach. But the visitors refused to blink.

Turning down a shot to force sudden death, they gambled on glory. Three scrums later, with one incorrectly disallowed try by David Wako and a yellow card to Mike Otto, Bagalana finally grounded the ball amid a surge of bodies.

The whistle blew. The stadium froze. Then it erupted. Hippos’ roar has never sounded louder.

Awaiting them in the final are two-time champions Stanbic Black Pirates, who marched into the title match after completing a 42-31 aggregate victory over defending champions Heathens.

Having taken a 17-7 first-leg advantage at Kyadondo, the Pirates held their nerve in Bweyogerere to win the second leg 25-19.

In scintillating form all season, William Nkore converted Jeremiah Okello’s try and added a penalty to give the hosts a 10-0 halftime cushion.

Heathens came alive in the second half after capitalising on a Roy Kizito foul that denied Nobert Okeny a try to take the lead briefly.

But the Pirates struck back decisively with Sydney Gongodyo and Timothy Kisiga each crossing the whitewash before Ivan Magomu slotted a late penalty to seal the win and exact revenge over the team that denied them the title last year.

By their positioning in the regular season, Pirates will have the advantage of playing the final at their Bweyogerere ground next weekend. Pirates eliminated Hippos in last season’s semifinal.

Hippos, by now, have recorded their best-ever 15s season with at least a top-two place guaranteed.

NILE SPECIAL RUGBY PREMIERSHIP

Return Leg Semifinal results

Kobs 22-27 Jinja Hippos

(Hippos won 49-47 on aggregate)

Pirates 25-19 Heathens

(Pirates win 42-31 on aggregate)