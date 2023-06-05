History beckons for Eagles, Wolves

It is now confirmed that a side yet to play top flight rugby will join the next Nile Special Premiership campaign Elgon Wolves upset Warriors 21-11 to set up a final against Kitante Eagles this Saturday at Legends Rugby Grounds.

The semifinal line up had Warriors as the only side with topflight experience, they were also touted to return after suffering relegation last year but fell short 10-15 to the Elgon Wolves.

As expected, the championship semifinals hosted at Dam Waters, Jinja lived up to the hype. Unlike the quarterfinals that were characterised by big scores, the last four duels produced tight games that kept the crowd entertained.

The first semifinal had Kitante Eagles lead Gulu City Falcons 16-5 at the break with two Reagan Kitara tries, a Jason Nuwamanaya penalty and another from Keith Mugisha. Goffered Rubangakene also got a try for Gulu City Falcons before the break.

Emmanuel Odongkara added a try for Eagles in the second half who for some reason could not replicate their stable first half display. “The first half was good but after the break we left them back into the game,” Eagles coach Edmond Tumusiime told Daily Monitor.

Kitante Eagles, yet to make a third birthday, are now a win away from dining with the big boys’ league. But first, they have a small matter of Elgon Wolves to deal with. The latter came from behind to upset Warriors 10-15.

Wolves, more than a third of the side being Kenyan, looked the better outfit. However, there are claims that one or two of the Kenyan players in the Elgon Wolves side could still be active players registered under the Kenya Rugby Union. If proved, the Mbale based side could be in trouble.

A clear transfer process exists to facilitate transfers and a player is prohibited from being registered in two unions at the same time unless one is a student or in the forces.

Nile Special Rugby Premiership

Promotion semifinals

Warriors 10-15 Elgon Wolves

Kitante Eagles 21-11 Gulu Falcons

Final on Saturday