Homeboyz triumph at 21st Jinja Fun Rugby tournament

Jinja’s renowned Fun Rugby tournament marked its 21st edition in style this Good Friday, drawing top rugby stars and enthusiastic crowds in a festive celebration of the sport.

This year, the tournament shifted from its traditional home at Dam Waters to the Mubs Jinja Grounds, but the change in venue did little to dampen the spirit.

Hundreds of fans turned up, many cheering on teams composed of Uganda Premiership players rather than participating themselves, a notable departure from previous editions.

Jinja Homeboyz, led by Walukuba Barbarians captain Bob Kawanda, clinched the coveted trophy and a Shs2 million cash prize. Kawanda was joined by his teammates Gift Wokorach and Ivan Bulima, as well as Jinja Hippos brothers Brught Mukisa and Bruno Kisule.

Homeboyz edged past a more experienced Wakulima side, winning 4–3 in a tense penalty drop goal shootout after a draw in both regular time and sudden death.

Wakulima’s squad featured top-tier talent including Kobs winger Andrew Odhiambo, Victoria Sharks’ Brighton Bakasa, and Jinja Hippos trio Meddy Bagalana, John Echeru, and Isaac Rujumba.

“It was a lot of fun. They gave us a tough final, but we eventually won on drop goal lotteries,” said Kawanda after lifting the trophy.

This is the first time since the Covid-19 break that a Ugandan team has won the title following a four-year streak of dominance by Kenyan university side Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Other teams in attendance included Njeru Hurricanes, Mbale Elephants, Tororo Rugby, Kakira Rugby, Makerere Rams along with some invited players from Western Kenya.