Hosts Walukuba seek to disrupt Pirates, Heathens duopoly

With only three circuits left, the battle for the 2024 Nile Special Sevens series is setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

After a challenging start in Entebbe where holders Pirates, Heathens, Kobs, and Hippos all failed to reach the quarterfinals, the series has seen a dramatic but familiar shift in momentum.

Pirates and Heathens have found their stride and are currently joint-top with 73 points each.

The two giants have dominated the last three circuits reaching the final where Pirates won twice in Mbale and Kyadondo while Heathens announced their presence by scooping the Gulu edition to draw level.

The series heads to Bugembe in Jinja City this weekend for the third edition of the Kyabazinga Sevens, hosted by Walukuba.

The hosts have thrown in some commendable performances especially in Gulu where they came from 14-0 down to beat Pirates in the groups before losing to Heathens in the semis.

Their prized hooker Edward Emiemu was the undisputable player of the tournament as he guided his side to the fourth place. Emiemu is now promising promises to spoil the party for the big boys and create some upsets at home.

“We struggled a bit at the start but it’s not too late,” Emiemu told Daily Monitor.

“Our objective was to win the overall series this year but we have to push the big boys and win some of the circuits first. We won in Tororo last year but now we’re home and want to prove this weekend that the team is no longer a pushover,” he roared.

Tall order

Despite Emiemu's fighting word, the chasing pack have a tall order if they are to disrupt the leading duo.

Six-time winners Kobs, who last won the title in 2021 follow in third with 57 points, 16 adrift the leaders.

Kobs will have an early chance to shake Pirates early in the pools where they fall in Group B with Mongers and Kakira Simbas.

Rookies Elgon Wolves, Rams and Busitema Boons will test Heathens in Group A as Hippos, Buffaloes, Mbale Elephants and Warriors battle in C.

Group D has Rhinos, Impis, Walukuba and their second-string Trojans.

Groups



Men

Group A - Elgon Wolves, Rams and Busitema Boons will test Heathens

Group B - Kobs have a chance to shake Pirates early in the pools where they fall in Group B with Mongers and Kakira Simbas.

Group C - Hippos, Buffaloes, Mbale Elephants and Warriors

Group D - Rhinos, Impis, Walukuba and their second-string Trojans

Ladies

Group A – Thunderbirds, Avengers, Walukuba Titans, Kitgum Queens