How Rugby healed Kobusingye from depression and domestic violence

Two words: Depression and mental health are widely thrown around these days. The danger lies in properly defining them; or the failure to. Same thing with domestic violence, which most people think only happens between two estranged lovers.

For rugby player Sharifa Kobusingye, however, it came from within-her parents.

Kobusingye comes off as a charming personality. Hugely built for her soft, tender voice, Kobusingye has been through the dark tunnels of life in a very abusive home, until she discovered new beginnings and a family in rugby.

Born and bred in Nansana, grew up as an avid dancer. During her Senior Four long holidays in 2016, Kobusingye and her siblings combined to form a cultural dance troupe under the name "Nkobazambogo" and made a name for themselves around their neighborhood. They actually pocketed some cash out of their performances and events and became "celebrities" of sorts.

But as the old adage goes, the higher you go, the colder it becomes. That was the case after her Senior Six; money for further studies became a mirage and she decided to venture into the hot airs of kyeyo business in Dubai.

Far from the many heartbreaking stories we hear about domestic workers in the Middle East , and Dubai in particular, Kobusingye was lucky to land a "good job" that used to pay her Shs.2.5m a month. Of which she used to send Shs.2m back home to her parents for safe custody and future plans.

Trouble back home

In 2019, Kobusingye decided to return home, buy land and set up a kindergarten. That had always been her dream but Lo and behold! She found no money home. Her parents had used all the money (she approximates it to have been around Shs.38m)

No explanation, no accountability. The only money she had got from her father was just She.500,000 he had sent her to cater for her shopping and a few necessities towards her return. But why was she keeping the money with her father?

"By the time I left, I had no documents like National ID to help open my own bank account so I chose to use my father's account," she says, looking back into the painful past.

Reaching here and finding no coin threw Kobusingye off her balance. She lost her mind. One day she woke up and threw all phones in a pit latrine to punish everyone in the house. In her small powers, that's all she could vent out on. But it nearly became the end of her life.

Her father gave her a serious beating and connived with the police to lock her up. Two weeks in police custody.

"He lied to them that I was abusing drugs and alcohol. I had tattoos and in the eyes of the policemen, that was enough to show that I was an alcoholic and all manner of bad things," she adds.

When she finally got released, her father gave her Shs.500,000 and told her "ezo zikubeeremu". Kobusingye had wanted to leave home but had no money, so it came in handy. She used it to rent a small room in Kawempe-Tula. Her father pursued her with policemen and brought her back home.

Kobusingye resigned to her fate and sat home. This came with serious health complications.

"I used to get lost in thoughts and black out for some minutes. Plus suffering heavy nose bleeding. It was getting worse so I approached a doctor friend who advised me to find something, majorly a sport where I could hide my sorrows and start life from scratch, and that's how I found rugby"

New beginnings

During her stay in Dubai, Kobusingye used to have her day-offs during the weekend. She would frequent a community park and that is where she first came into contact with the oval ball.

They used to play touch rugby and she enjoyed it.

During her search for new beginnings, she set off to look for women's rugby teams in Uganda on the internet. Thunderbirds was the first she landed on. She sent them a message via Facebook but it took them a week to respond. By the time their response came in, she had already joined Black Pearls, who had responded to her inquiries within just hours.

Their coach, Koyokoyo Buteme told her there was training the following day and she showed up.

In every new setting, colleagues will believe in you, others will bully you and try to push you off. Kobusingye was introduced to her new team, and straightway dug into the action.

"One girl, who I came to understand, saw me as a threat for her position, told me, 'we are used to newcomers like you. In just two weeks you will have vanished'. But I just looked at her and kept my cool," recalls Kobusingye.

Instead, the two weeks came to end and Black Pearls were to play the Uganda Rugby Union Central 7s.

"My first game was a shaky one. Of course I wasn't at these girls' level and I knew it. All I needed was some pat on the shoulder. Some offered it, others didn't. The coach kept encouraging me and that's what mattered most.

"I played three more games and I could see a huge improvement in my game. I enjoyed it and stuck around forever," she says.

But another problem was on the horizon. Kobusingye needed constant company to overcome her sorrows. She needed to be very busy but there was a wide lull between the Central 7s and the next tournament, Kitaka 10s.

Haruna Muhammad, the Black Pirates backline kingpin, came in as a Godsent. He convinced Marvin Odongo, the Pirates coach, to allow Kobusingye train with the men. Just to keep her busy.

Odongo accepted and for nearly a month, Kobusingye trained with Pirates and in the process, found a family she lacked at home.

By the time the Kitaka 10s kicked off, she was fitter and sharper than most of her teammates.

"Coach Bashir (Pearls assistant coach) couldn't believe I was a first timer. She kept saying I must have played rugby before. I was good in that tournament and I could feel my confidence and attitude getting back."

When the 15s season kicked off later that year, Kobusingye was summoned to the national team training after just four games. Showed her growth in the sport.

She has since become a cog in the Black Pearls' engine room. Last season, she appeared in all league games during her team's three-peat, the first in their young history.

Rugby is therapy

Kobusingye says rugby gave her a soft landing and opened its wide arms for her, locked her into a tight, warm embrace that she lacked in her own home. The opportunities came in full flow. For example, earlier this year, she landed a well-wisher to take her back to school.

She had joined Limkokwing University of Malaysia in Mukono to study Multimedia Advertising and Broadcasting but missed out on her exams when the sponsor pulled out due to some financial challenges.

"I know many will come. I will keep playing rugby, keeping a positive attitude and I am sure one day I will return to school, graduate and chase other opportunities," she enthusiastically says.

In the meantime, she spends her time at Bamityana Metal Fabrication workshop in Mengo. It is her father's business. Did they settle their differences?

Not really. Recently, her father relocated to Canada and it was only then that he told her about the mysterious whereabouts of the money she had sent from her kyeyo stint in Dubai.

He bought land in Kakiri and planted eucalyptus trees and when Kobusingye had started to smile, another blow landed straight onto her chin: despite the fact that the money used to buy the land was hers, she doesn't appear anywhere in the land title.

"So I decided to close that chapter and see what the future holds. I don't want to go back there, it was a dark episode for me..."