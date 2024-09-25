Impis out to shine brightest in BLACK

Globally, you can't separate sporting entities and individual athletes from commercial partnerships. This symbiotic relationship has seen empires grow in leaps and bounds all over the world and in developing/amateur settings like ours, it is taking shape.

In rugby, Ugandan clubs have embraced the norm and the results are pleasing for either party. Branding in terms of matchday kits, off pitch attire and many others are all only part of the menu.

Talk Impis Rugby Club and you are talking about a club associated with a young vibrant fan base that keeps growing by the day that any eagle eyed business would be pleased to tap into.

Impis, a Makerere University based outfit is a mix and mingle of fans of all types. In today's world, associating with such a young lot and offering them access to Gen Z products scores high.

That is where BLACK saw the gap, in true rugby talk, and pounced.

BLACK, a Ugandan audio and wearables D2C brand, knows that the youth want to move with the trends and in that line, the company came on board as Impis' training and matchday warm up attire provider.

Mourice Aliganyira, the figure behind the move at BLACK, is a youthful man and knows what this means.

"This is a natural fit, as BLACK’s ethos of durability, quality, and style aligns with the values of perseverance, strength, and unity embodied by Impis Rugby Club. By associating with one of Uganda’s most respected rugby teams, BLACK aims to bolster its brand presence in the sports community while contributing to the growth of local sports," he said.

The team will display BLACK’s logo on banners, match-day programs, and across their digital platforms, extending BLACK’s reach far beyond the rugby pitch.

With the ever changing face of digital fashion and trends, BLACK provides a wide range of accessories including watches, wireless headphones, speakers and more, through their website and other online shopping platforms.