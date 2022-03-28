Impis push Warriors into a spot of bother

Warriors are in a lonely place. A dark and damp spot at the bottom of the Nile Special Premiership standings. They will be sorry for being humbled 43-10 by Impis in their own Legends backyard on Saturday.

The two came into the tie separated by a point with Impis bottom of the 10-team Nile Special Rugby Premiership log on seven points.

But Impis’ rare bonus point win means the two exchange places, leaving Warriors four points off their weekend conquerors, who are now smarting with a gut feeling of being safe from the dreaded relegation.

“We worked hard for the entire week because we badly needed this result. Our aim was to take the game to them from the beginning and it worked well for us,” said Impis captain Amos Asiimire.

Ivan Otai opened the onslaught and later added another try with on form Pius Mpozi getting one too.

Daniel Wereba too got in on the act with his try to cap off a worthy show that had flyhalf Henry Nsekuye the architect of it all, walking away with the Man of the Match honors.

Impis now have a four point gap to protect with games against Mongers, Rhinos, Kobs and Buffaloes.

Warriors have Buffaloes, Mongers, Rhinos and Hippos to tax some points and stay in the top flight for yet another year.

Warriors came into the league as Summerkamp in 2013 and have stayed put nine years later, perhaps it’s time the league grew to accommodate more than 10 sides.

Unlike Warriors, Heathens are cruising at the top of the table with 68 points with one big result after another.

Mongers were Heathens’ latest victims on Saturday in a 58-8 drubbing.

Stanbic Black Pirates in second place responded with maximum points against Buffaloes at Kings Park while Kobs gave it their all for five points against visiting Hippos.