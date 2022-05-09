Invincible Heathens peerless in gold colour

An emotional Michael Wokorach could not hold back on the podium after receiving the Holy Grail. The Heathens captain has been part of one of the most dominant sides to be crowned Nile Special Rugby Premiership champions.

“This is the best side in the country and that is why everyone dreams of playing for it. We are more than just a rugby side but a family and we win together. Many doubted us in the beginning but here we are as champions,” said Wokorach.

Eighteen wins in as many games with only Kobs coming close to beating them on Matchday Two when the Yellow Machines forged a way with a 7-6 win at Kyadondo.

The two met again on Saturday at the Legends Rugby Club on the final day. Heathens walked away with a bigger win, 22-10 – and could have punished Kobs with a heavier defeat.

Heathens had already landed a record 16th league title and the second in three years last week with an 32-112 win over Toyota Buffaloes.

They were left with going unbeaten for the season and there was never a doubt even when Josiah Sempeke put Kobs 3-0 ahead with a penalty early on.

They responded like champions with tries from Nobert Okeny, Scot Olouch, Akera Komakech and Innocent Gwokto. It was 17-3 by halftime, Kobs got an extra seven points at the death after being awarded a penalty try for it to end 22-10.

Wokorach also paid tribute to this season’s signings Komakech, Romano Ucu and Joachim Chisano who blended in well within a short time.

Heathens’ rivals look like they have their work cut out, the Yellow Machine is up and running.

The chasing pack has a lot of work on their hands to catch up. Heathens have operated on levels beyond, winning the league with a 10-point margin.

Rugby Premiership

Weekend results

Kobs 10 -22 Heathens

Impis 14 - 14 Buffaloes

Warriors 11 -20 Hippos

Rams 6 -29 Pirates