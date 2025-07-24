Irish rugby club set for grand tour in Uganda

Ireland is currently ranked number three by World Rugby. Now, when is the last time Ireland and Uganda were mentioned in the same line in matters rugby? None.

Maybe 54 years ago when a team from that rugby-mad nation set foot here. Now, for ten days from August 14-23, Ireland’s prestigious Blackrock College RFC is returning to Uganda for a historic tour that will blend rugby competition with community development.

A group of 50 players and supporters will tour Jinja and Kampala tanks to their solid partnership with fast-growing Eastern Regional side Kakira RFC. The visit revives ties first formed in 1971, when Blackrock played a series of matches around East Africa.

“This will be a trip of a lifetime for our tour party and especially our younger players,” said John Colclough, Blackrock’s manager for the tour.

“It will live long in their memories knowing that they will have helped contribute to those less fortunate in some small way. We are fortunate to have gotten so much from our sport and its now a pleasure to try and give some small bit back to those more in need.”

Rugby and beyond

The highlight of the tour is a friendly but competitive match between te Iris Tier B side against a Uganda Select that will be coached by Ivan Makmot and captained by Micael Wokorach on August 16 at Kyadondo. The Irish side will later compete in a sevens tournament hosted by Kakira RFC in Jinja, where mixed teams from both nations will celebrate skill and friendship.

Blackrock will present a set of jerseys to Kakira RFC and award the inaugural tournament’s winners on day Kakira that is fres from earning promotion to the Nile Special Rugby Premiership will be officially launched.

“Since 2020, we’ve worked behind the scenes to make this happen,” said Saidi Torin, Kakira director at the launch on Wednesday in Kyadondo. “Blackrock is not just a club but a development pillar in Irish rugby. Their support since our founding has been instrumental and this tour will deepen that connection.”

Empowering youth, communities

In Jinja, Blackrock will hold rugby clinics and training sessions in six primary and two secondary schools that will climax with a Blackrock College Kids Rugby Tournament with over 2,000 kids expected to take part.

The focus will also the Spire School for the Blind, which has received longstanding Irish support. Each visitor will bring rugby equipment donated by Irish schools and clubs to help sustain some of these growing rugby programs.

The tour also includes visits to Hospice Africa Uganda at the Irish Embassy and Nurture Africa in Nansana, a charity providing health and education services.

“History tells it that it’s programs like this one that have given birth to massive growth of age-grade and development rugby in this country. I'm actually a product of many of these tours,” said Dorothy Nekesa, Uganda Rugby Union’s age-grade representative and a product of the famed Tag Rugby.

Big dream

Kakira RFC President Nelson Mandela thanked the Irish Embassy and Blackrock for their support over the years.

“We’ve seen three different ambassadors since this idea began,” Mandela said. “The support has been incredible. For our club and communities, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

Uganda Rugby Union President Godwin Kayangwe who was present at the launc praised Kakira’s ambition as he took a sly dig at old clubs.

“We have clubs that have been here for 30 years and have not got a partnership like this all over the world,” Kayangwe said, adding that, “this is where we want to go. We want to see more of this. We want to see the top clubs partnering with different clubs from different countries.”

Tour Schedule

August 16, 2025: Irish Blackrock vs. Uganda All Stars at Kyadondo Rugby Ground

August 18, 2025: Outreach at Spire School for the Blind and Prisons Rugby Project in Jinja

August 19, 2025: Coaching session with Kakira schools

August 21, 2025: Legacy Day in Kakira

Fan Rugby 7s in Kakira (date TBC or part of the legacy day)

Entrance fee for the Irish Blackrock vs Uganda All Stars

Ordinary – Shs10,000

VIP- Shs50,000

VVIP- Shs100,000