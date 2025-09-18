Ivan Bulima, the relentless pace, spirit driving Walukuba Barbarians

Ivan Bulima never imagined rugby would one day define him. Growing up in Jinja, football was his true love. Rugby only appeared in his life when he joined Kiira College Butiki, almost by accident.

The first time he was handed an oval ball, he didn’t even know what to do with it. “When they told me to ‘scratch the ball,’ I literally scratched it with my hands like I was itching. Everyone laughed at me for weeks,” he recalls with a laugh.

For weeks, Bulima became the butt of jokes around Butiki. But, from that moment of comic misunderstanding, a new sporting path quietly launched. Little did he know that it would shape him into the leader and driving force of Walukuba Barbarians, the community club that's now on the brink of its first Nile Special National Sevens title.

Bulima’s fairytale is not a polished story of a prodigy destined for greatness from the very beginning. Yet, instead, it is that of luck and unwavering perseverance which was guided by the support of teachers, coaches and family members who recognized potential in him long before he could see it for himself.

“When I first saw him, I doubted he would accept to play rugby because he had raw pace and was multitasking but when he crossed over, I knew he was going to be something special,” his first rugby coach David Waako reveals. Waako, who has played for Jinja Hippos mourns not fishing the new kid on the block to the other side of Jinja.

Finding a path

Growing up in Jinja, Bulima was a natural athlete. He played football passionately and represented every school he attended, even captaining the Kiira College Butiki football team in his final years. Handball, too, came naturally. Rugby? Not so much but his teachers and coaches saw something special. Coach Waako, his teacher Nicolas Sawaya and later Coach Denis Wakate kept pushing him to take the game seriously.

“There was a white coach teaching rugby at school but I didn’t pay much attention,” he says.

But every athlete has those special figures who guide them from raw potential to polished talent. For Bulima, that list begins with his sports teacher at Butiki, Mr. Sawaya.

“Mr. Sawaya always believed in me. Whatever sport it was whether football, handball or rugby, he’d say, ‘Ivan, we’re going.’ That belief shaped me.”

His first brush with the game came through inter-house competitions, where Agrrey House drafted him simply because he was fast.

Clueless about the rules but driven by instinct, Bulima powered through defenders and even scored the winning try in the final. They lifted the junior trophy and the boy who once dismissed rugby found himself drawn back year after year. By Senior Two, he was already collecting back-to-back titles.

Even so, rugby remained just one option among many. “I went back to football and handball whenever I could,” he says. But fate had other plans.

Family, sacrifice

On the rugby front, coaches Waako and Dennis Wakate of Walukuba helped him refine his game. Later, at university, Coach Leonard Lubambula, his current coach at Walukuba, became more than just a coach. “He has been like a father to me and even when I’m low, he reminds me not to give up, to see how far I’ve come,” Bulima says.

But the biggest pillar was his family especially his father. Initially cautious and worried that this son might get hurt, he eventually embraced Bulima’s new-found passion. The turning point came when Bulima earned bursaries through sport at Victoria University, relieving the financial burden. “My father was proud,” he says. “He realized sport was not a waste of time because it was helping me study.”

Breakthrough years

By 2017, Bulima had cracked Butiki’s school team, competing in national championships in Hoima and Kabale. Though victories were scarce, the exposure hardened him but it was 2019 when everything changed.

Competing in Soroti, Butiki shocked the field by qualifying for the East Africa School Games. Bulima still remembers the quarterfinal against Mbarara High, where he guided his side to a 7-5 victory.

“That was the most amazing game of my high school career. People were calling me the best player they had seen,” he says with a grin.

Their journey took them to Arusha, Tanzania, where Butiki debuted at East Africa. “It felt like we belonged.”

But just as momentum was building, Covid-19 hit. The pandemic shut schools, ended competitions and threatened to halt his progress. Exiled in Kampala at his sister’s house, he could do little but wait. When rugby resumed, it was through Walukuba Barbarians, a young, raw community side that welcomed him and his mates.

The Walukuba project

If Butiki taught Bulima the basics, Walukuba made him a leader. The Barbarians, born from the landing sites of Lake Victoria known more for football than rugby, became a sanctuary for players like him.

“We were just boys after Covid with different hairstyles, little discipline but hungry,” he remembers.

From those chaotic beginnings, the team grew into a tight unit. Many had been together for over five years, graduating from school into club rugby almost as a pack. That continuity became their secret weapon. “We are no longer teammates but brothers and family,” Bulima stresses. “We don’t play for money or recognition. We play for each other.”

As captain, he has embodied that ethos. Sometimes his role is to score tries with his blistering pace while other times it is to steady nerves, cajole teammates or rally belief when energy runs low. “Leadership is not just shouting instructions,” he explains. “It’s about reminding the boys why we are here and what we’re fighting for.”

Ivan Bulima (R) charges in a game.

Speed, brains, belief

On the field, Bulima’s game is built on two assets: raw speed and quick thinking. “I may not be the biggest, but I can create something out of nothing,” he says. In sevens, where one break can decide a match, that quality is invaluable.

He has barely set a foot wrong this season with already one player of the series accolade. His leadership has meshed with individual brilliance to push Walukuba to unprecedented heights. With two rounds left in the Nile Special National Sevens Series, they stand on the brink of history.

Bulima believes the difference has been setting clear goals. “Every tournament we go into, we say: this is the target. Win convincingly, play our style, keep the momentum.” Achieve one target, set another. The process, he says, has built confidence and resilience.

But perhaps the most striking part of Bulima’s journey is how their rise has transformed perceptions of rugby in Walukuba. “Everyone knew this place for football,” he says. “Now, when they see us, they give us the field too. The community is proud of us.”

Kids in the community now have rugby role models.

Malaria time

Walukuba leads the table with 97 points, 12 ahead of Buffaloes. This, for a club once dismissed as noisy newcomers, the turnaround has been remarkable.

Now, as the final two rounds loom, pressure is building. Everyone knows Walukuba’s story and would love nothing more than to spoil the fairy-tale ending. But inside the camp, belief is unshakable. “Everyone is saying, if not this time, then never. It feels like destiny,” Bulima admits.

Beyond this season, his ambitions stretch further. A Uganda Sevens call-up remains a dream, but could be a reality soon. But for now, Bulima’s focus is squarely on Walukuba and delivering a championship that would immortalise their journey.

As he prepares to lead his brothers into battle one last time this season, Bulima knows what is at stake. “We may not be the richest, we may not be the most celebrated,” he says. “But when we step onto that pitch, we play for each other, for Walukuba and for everyone who believes in us.”

Quick-fire round with Ivan Bulima

Toughest opponent you’ve faced this season?

Musoke of Buffaloes.

Favourite try you’ve ever scored?

My final try against Pirates. unforgettable.

Pre-game ritual or superstition?

Pointing to the skies while hitting my chest.

One teammate you’d trust to save the game with a last-minute tackle?

Gift Wokorach.

If not rugby, what sport or career would you be doing?

Football, without a doubt.

Best rugby ground you’ve played at so far?

King’s Park.

Dream opponent or tournament you’d love to play in one day?

Facing Philip Wokorach and playing in the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Nile Special National 7s after 5 circuits

Leaderboard - men

1. Walukuba – 97

2. Buffaloes -85

3. Heathens – 78

4. Pirates – 75

5. Kobs – 68

Women

1. Thunderbirds – 96

2. Avengers – 90