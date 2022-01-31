Jinja heroics move Kobs to third place

Reawakening. Kobs fly-half Josiah Ssempeke gets his boot to work in Jinja at the weekend. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Fred Mwambu

Kobs moved to third place  in the Nile Special Premiership after running  over Jinja Hippos with a 34-10 victory at the Dams Water in Jinja. 
With Kobs’ early season woes, Hippos were expected to give them a hard time but it was never the case. 
“It’s always hard to play in Jinja but we had to be at our best to gain the important bonus point,” Kobs’ Josiah Ssempeke said pf the result that lifted them to 17 points, seven behind Heathens.

