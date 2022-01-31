Jinja heroics move Kobs to third place

Kobs moved to third place in the Nile Special Premiership after running over Jinja Hippos with a 34-10 victory at the Dams Water in Jinja.

With Kobs’ early season woes, Hippos were expected to give them a hard time but it was never the case.

“It’s always hard to play in Jinja but we had to be at our best to gain the important bonus point,” Kobs’ Josiah Ssempeke said pf the result that lifted them to 17 points, seven behind Heathens.

‘Let down by errors’

Mark Osuna picked the ball and weaved through a couple of tacklers to dive over the line as Josiah Ssempeke duly converted the score. Justin Kimono, Pius Ogena and Karim Arinaitwe also scored.

“We were let down by a few errors, made some wrong decisions, missed tackles and several refereeing errors that we feel contributed to the result,” Hippos coach Charles Onen said.