Kakira kids receive rugby windfall as club sets off

Kakira Town Council, found in the outskirts of Jinja is popular for its sugar manufacturing industry. This sugarcane belt is largely a farming zone but home to people of diverse ethnic backgrounds, whose forefathers settled in the region during the pre-colonial era in search of greener pastures.

Over generations, the community has actively engaged in football during their recreational time, producing some of Uganda's top football players.

However, the region is now witnessing a new transformation with rugby gaining popularity, spearheaded by the newly-formed Kakira RFC.

Last week, a three-month-long rugby clinic climaxed at the plantations’ main playground with over 400 kids learning the basics of the game they intend to pursue into adulthood.

The training sessions were led by their head coach, Saidi Torin, a 2022 National Rugby Sevens winning coach with Jinja Hippos, along with Irish trainer Niall O'Connachtain under the umbrella of the Scorpions RFC movement.

“We're proud to partner with Scorpions, our rugby development partner, who have supported us from the onset with donations through their connection with Willow Park Junior School, Dublin Ireland,” Torin said at the closing ceremony.

Several kids are expected to travel to Ireland early next year as part of the program.

Children enjoy learning rugby basics.

Through the program, Kakira received over 300 oval balls, uniforms and other equipment, some of which the club distributed to six partner schools in the surroundings, Tororo Crest and others.

Additionally, the club officially launched their locally-made tackle bags, a project they aim to expand to benefit financially as part of their players’ initiative. This initiative is focused on providing affordable equipment to the rugby community across East Africa.

As the new players were being initiated, their newly-formed men’s team Kakira Simbas made their debut at the Nile Special Sevens in Mbale as an invitational team. They’re already competing in the Eastern qualifiers and plan to join the 15s roster next season.

Kakira Rugby Club

Founded – February 2024

Clubs – Kakira Simbas, Kakira Lionesses and Kakira Juniors

Location – Kakira Sugar

Head coach/ Project Manager – Saidi Torin