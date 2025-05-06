Kakira one step away as Wolves, Eagles fall

Jinja is on the verge of adding a third team to the Nile Special Rugby Premiership after newcomers Kakira Simbas advanced to the final phase of the Core Status Qualifiers.

Kakira, bolstered by a mix of former Jinja Hippos stars and Kenyan recruits, edged Njeru Hurricanes in a tense Eastern Regional final held in Walukuba over the weekend.

Their roster includes 2021 Premiership top point scorer Maxwell Ebonga, who joined from Hippos alongside Gracius Makita and Meddy Mapesa, as well as former Heathens winger Paul Masendi.

Hassan Gidudu opened the scoring with an early try before Ebonga showcased his experience, slotting a well-taken penalty to give Kakira an 8–0 halftime lead.

Emmanuel Amenyi narrowed the gap to three points shortly after the restart with his own penalty, but Ebonga responded in kind to seal the result and send Kakira through.

“We’ve achieved this in a very short time, but it’s the result of a lot of hard work to ensure not just qualification, but long-term success,” said Kakira founder and head coach Saidi Torin.

“This is a project built to last.” Torin previously led Jinja Hippos to Premiership promotion in 2017 and guided them to the 2022 Nile Special National Sevens title.

Kakira now joins Impis (Central League winners), Kampala University Crowz (who beat Fort Portal Tyrants 27–0 to win the Western League), and a yet-to-be-confirmed team from the Northern Zone in the final qualifiers.

The final stage will be played in a one-leg round-robin format, with the top two teams earning promotion to the Premiership. They will replace Elgon Wolves and Kampani Eagles, who were relegated after losing to Warriors and Mongers respectively over two legs.

Nile Special Core Status qualifiers

Matchday 1 – Saturday, May 17

KIU Crowz vs Impis

Kakira vs Winner Northern

Matchday 2 – Saturday, May 24

Winner Northern vs KIU Crowz

Impis vs Kakira

Matchday 3 – Saturday, May 31

Winner Northern vs Impis