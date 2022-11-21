Kasito wins rugby MVP award

The last time the Nile Special Uganda Rugby Union awards were held in 2014, 2022, Male Most Valuable Player (MVP) Adrian Kasito was still in high school.

Uganda Rugby Union (URU) president Godwin Kayangwe was the federation’s general secretary while Uganda had won none of their three Africa Men's Sevens titles or played at the World Cup.

Since then, a number of rugby laws have also been introduced and the game is played differently.

“As you are aware, due to unavoidable circumstances, this event has eluded us for eight years but we are happy to be back here today,” said Kayangwe as he officially opened the ceremony held at Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday evening.

The black tie event’s biggest winners were Kasito (men) and Peace Lekuru who won best female player of the year.

The pair has enjoyed a stellar year with Kasito being part of the Rugby Cranes Sevens side to win the Africa Cup, play at the World Rugby Challenge Series and finish 17th at the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Lekuru on the other hand captained the Lady Cranes test side that finished second in pool B of the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup on top of being a smooth operator at her Entebbe based club Avengers.

Daily Monitor were also big winners as Deus Bugembe walked away with the journalist of the year (print) award.

Minister of State for Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang graced the ceremony as the chief guest. While giving his remarks, Ogwang hailed URU as one of the best run federations in the country from what he has seen since he took over three months ago.

Ogwang was part of the contingent that cheered on the Rugby Cranes 7s at the World Cup and he also promised to show face when the side travels to Dubai for the World 7s Series next month.

“As government we have committed to support rugby. I want to pledge during my term of office that rugby deserves to get the biggest share because they qualified for the World Cup” said Ogwang.