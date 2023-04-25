Katuntu, Gizamba back Uganda for Zambia duel

The U-20 national rugby side started their 2023 Barthes Cup campaign with a 44-20 loss against Kenya on Sunday, pushing them into the placement games where they take on Zambia Wednesday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Against Kenya, Uganda looked out of their depth for the majority of the game and they could even have lost by a bigger margin. Captain Calvin Gizamba is aware that the mistakes on Saturday had a role to play in the result as he was also a culprit with his off-colour boot.

Along with his peers, they are giving themselves a chance to come clean against Zambia in the fifth place semifinal.

“We want to leave very slim chances for mistakes this time around because the aim is to perform to the best of our abilities. I’m confident it’s going to be a better game for us as we have learnt from what we did not do well against Kenya. Once you lose, you learn,” said the flyhalf.

Coach Emmanuel Katuntu will only leave Kenya a satisfied man if Uganda can land fifth place by the end of the tournament, it would also be an improvement from last year’s sixth place finish.

“We understand it’s an important game for us because we failed to finish in the top four, we now have to finish number five and the first step is to win the game against Zambia. We have done our homework very well, the boys are poised because the tie is equally important to them,” said Katuntu, who has spent the last two days preparing for this game.

Katuntu also admits the boys will be under some pressure but he thinks it can bring out the best in them after all they are well aware of his expectations, a good show plastered with discipline and conviction.

If Uganda gets over Zambia, they will face either Ivory Coast or Madagascar in the fifth place final on Sunday.

U20 BARTHES TROPHY

Semifinals (Wednesday)

Tunisia vs. Zimbabwe

Kenya vs. Namibia

Placement semifinal

Uganda vs. Zambia