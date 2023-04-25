Kayangwe bounces back firmer

Uganda Rugby Union president Godwin Kayangwe will be at the helm of local rugby for another four years after retaining his seat in a landslide victory at the union’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Win 5 Hotel, Bombo Road.

Kayangwe beat his opponent, Philip Kiboijana, by over 50 votes out of the 73 cast.

The incumbent collected 65 votes to Kiboijana’s 8, painting a picture that voters were happy with what they had seen under Kayangwe’s last term and deserved another.

“A lot of work has been done in the last term and it explains why I have been trusted with another tenure in office,” said Kayangwe.

Kayangwe fronted involving more people in rugby than ever before as his last term’s biggest achievement.

The massive involvement across the country at different levels has grown and sold the game to new spaces.

More girls are also playing the game, something that will boost the ladies’ game in the long run.

Kayangwe promised to continue from where he stopped as he believes there is a lot of potential in the game.

“I would like to thank the outgoing committee for the years they have served. For the delegates here, we shall try to put in use all the input you have given today about the accounting, budgeting and other processes. Within this week we will have a meeting as the new executive and from there start work,” he added on top of thanking his voters and his Kiboijana for putting up a spirited fight.

Former Stanbic Black Pirates and Cranes backrow Eric Butime was voted vice president technical while Andrew Oulanya, Member of Parliament for Omoro County and son to the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanya joins Kayangwe’s team as vice president commercial.

His inclusion makes him a potential lobbyist for the game in the August house. Peter Odong retained his seat as secretary just as Dorothy Nekesa did with the age grade and development role.

Kennedy Mulindwa, Duncan Kirya and Prossy Mulindwa complete the eight man executive committee as treasurer, upcountry representative and women representative respectively.

URU Executive Committee

President- Godwin Kayangwe

VP Commercial- Andrew Oulanya

VP Technical- Eric Butime

Secretary- Peter Odong

Treasurer- Kennedy Mulindwa

Women Representative- Prossy Nakakande

Age grade & Development- Dorothy Nekesa