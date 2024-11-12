Kenyan crowd intimidated our kickers, says Rugby Cranes assistant captain Wanyama

Rugby Cranes assistant captain Conrad Wanyama has admitted that Ugandan kickers were intimidated by the Kenyan crowd during the first leg of the Elgon Cup in Nairobi on Saturday.



Kenya Simbas defeated Uganda 27-25 to carry a slim two-point advantage going into Saturday’s return leg at the Kings Park Arena in Kampala.



Uganda left 12 points on the pitch in the first leg, as Robin Odrua, Joseph Aredo and Shakim Ssembusi missed four penalties that could have swung the result in the end.



“The (home) crowd will be so good for our kickers, first of all,” Wanyama, who is expected to captain the Cranes in the absence of Byron Oketayot, told Daily Monitor at a press conference held Tuesday morning at Kings Park.



“The Kenyan crowd really intimidated our kickers,” the scrumhalf added.



Uganda was still able to find points through Pius Ogena, Innocent Gwokto and Odrua, who all breached the Kenyan defence to touch down.



The last time Uganda faced Kenya on home soil, it took a last gasp Liam Walker penalty for the hosts to win 21-20 and lift the Victoria Cup.



Wanyama believes the home advantage will work in Uganda’s favour and push the side to a first Elgon Cup trophy since 2015.



“I think our kicking accuracy will go up. I would want our kickers to be dominant in every crowd, whether away or home but the home advantage is good and will work for us.



“I have played on this pitch for close to six years. Most of the players have actually played here so, this is familiar ground, we train from here. It’s going to be very key for us.”



The Cranes resumed training on Tuesday and will have another session on Wednesday before the team to play on Saturday is named by head coach Fred Mudoola.



“We know all the corners and bends on this pitch. I’m sure I can walk from end to end with my eyes closed so, imagine me playing on this pitch with my eyes closed, well motivated, with my teammates by my side. It’s a positive result for us.”



A few faces are expected to link up with the team, having missed the first leg due to work commitments.