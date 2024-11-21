KHC Stallions, Wananchi draw first blood in Cup semis

Wananchi will be rightly feeling they have one foot in the finals of Uganda Hockey Cup after they beat Rockets 7-2 in the first leg of the semifinals in Lugogo on Sunday.

Rockets had two chances to take the lead before Wananchi, who started the game without a goalkeeper, could organize themselves but failed to capitalize.

Jerome Owori scored twice when Wananchi settled and Martin Okello, Shafiq Byamukama, Jordan Achaye, Innocent Tumukunde, and Nicholas Lukwago added one apiece to complete the hiding. Brian Ofoyimungu and Muhammad Haruna got the consolations for Rockets.

Bayuule double

In the second semifinal, Brian Gilbert Bayuule got a double and Dulf Musoke added another as Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions beat Weatherhead 3-2 – an identical result from their National Hockey League (NHL) meeting a week before.

Bayuule improvised to turn in Richard Ssemwogerere’s delivery from a penalty corner in the first quarter then Musoke tapped home Alfred Agaba’s from a similar situation in the second quarter.

Midway through the third quarter, Ashraf Tumwesigye converted a penalty stroke to cut the deficit when James Mugisha stepped a ball on the goalline from a Weatherhead penalty corner.