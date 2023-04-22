Kiboijjana wants Kayangwe’s hot seat

It is that time when local rugby prepares for new faces in the front office with elections around the corner.

Candidates have spent the last three weeks or so cooking something to sell to voters as they head for the ballot this Sunday at Win 5 Hotel, Bombo Road.

Eight positions namely president, vice President commercial, vice President technical, honorary secretary, honorary treasurer, age grade and development representative, women's representative and upcountry representative are up for grabs and a total of 15 candidates have confirmed interest.

Of all the positions at stake, all the focus and interest will be on who takes rugby’s biggest job in the country, the President.

The incumbent Godwin Kayangwe in a race with former Kyadondo Rugby Club vice-chairman Philip Kiboijana to retain his seat for a five year term.

Kiboijana promises to breathe new life into the game with accountability and communication the key pieces of his manifesto.

On the other hand, Kayangwe who took over in 2019 feels the pandemic never gave him a chance to fully implement his strategies.

According to him, another term would serve that purpose with introducing a university and U-20 leagues on top of empowering clubs financially. He also wants to build on what he has termed as his biggest win in the last term, getting as many people as possible into the sport.

Kayangwe’s time in office has seen the game score favourably on pitch especially with the Rugby Cranes 7s but the last four years have also left a number of questions.

The same question Kiboijana thinks he could answer once trusted by the voters.

These cut across the local game and players will be happy to hear what is coming from his camp.

He talks of contracting players at all levels, improving player welfare with medical and nutrition integral parts.

Who votes?

Only member clubs are eligible to vote and each club has two votes.

According to the registrar, every club with an active feeder side has an extra vote while having a facility also comes with its own vote.

Every Member Club and any Club on probation is mandated to pay membership fees which stood at Shs200,000 the last time the Annual General Meeting was held.

Failure to clear the proposed figure, the club is ineligible to vote. Five days ago, the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) voting registrar reflected about 77 voters with only 13 fully paid.

Voting registrar stands at 77 possible voters, with only 13 fully paid-up Member Clubs that have a total of 29 votes. The number should be up for today’s election.

2023 UGANDA RUGBY UNION ELECTIONS

Candidates

President: Godwin Kayangwe (Pirates), Philip Kiboijana (Heathens)

Vice President Commercial: Andrew Ojok Oulanyah (Pirates), Nathan Wasolo (Kobs), Cheman Salem (Kyambogo)

Vice President Technical: Eric Butime (Pirates), Zeno Othieno (Kyambogo)

Honorary Secretary: Regina Lunyolo (Lady Swans), Peter Odong (Kyadondo)

Honorary Treasurer: Kennedy Mulindwa (Kyadondo), Samuel Rubanga (Kobs)

Womens' Representative: Prossy Nakakande (Panthers), Zakia Maseruka (Kobs)

Age Grade & Development Representative: Dorothy Nekesa (Kyadondo)