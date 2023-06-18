Kitante Eagles prepare for life in top tier

Kitante Eagles’ 13-0 win over Warriors in the Championship final on Saturday at Legends Rugby Club is their biggest victory in their four year history.

The result means they will now play in the Nile Special Premiership next season as the latest side to dine on the table of men.

Their Kitante Primary school home will have to host local rugby powerhouses like champions Stanbic Black Pirates, Platinum Credit Heathens and Kobs.

It’ no doubt the club is never going to be the same again after finding their way to top flight rugby in a short time. The hard work and sacrifices behind the scenes have beared fruit and it’s time to enjoy the harvest

Co-founder and coach Edmond Tumusiime was visibly unsettled on the touchline clad in a yellow windbreaker and khaki shorts despite Eagles looking the better side for most of the game.

To him, it was more than just a game but a journey that has seen the club become part of his life. He has given the club so much time that one could see him written all over how they executed and put plays together.

With Arthur Kampani and Adams Kabalega, the trio has worked day and night to see this day and they will sit back and thump their chests in relief.

Reagan Kitaras’s try after 35 minutes, converted by flyhalf Keith Mugisha gave Eagles a 7-0 lead at the break before Mugisha added a penalty and drop goal in the second half to tally Eagle’s 13 points without conceding.

“The game was won because we defended better, as simple as that,” said Tumusiime. Mugisha’s shift also left the crowd in awe. His tactical kicking, ball distribution and temperament kept Eagles operating in the right spaces.

But how does such a young club swim in waters as deep as the Nile Special Rugby Premiership? They have already done the hard work of getting there but surviving becomes a whole different ball game.

“Well the club has to strategize in order to maintain a place in the premiership in the short term. The priority is to find more funding now that we are in the premiership,” Tumusiime told Daily Monitor.

They already have a sponsor in Andrews Shoes and Bags Clinic, run by Kampani but Tumusiime admits they will need more sponsors on board to maneuver the league’s murky waters.

Nile Special Rugby Premiership

Promotion playoff final - result