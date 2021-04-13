Kobs drag Pirates back into title race
Tuesday April 13 2021
There is already a good feeling about the last day of the season for the first time in a while, thanks to Betway Kobs’ 19-11 win over Heathens in the Nile Special Stout Premiership on Saturday.
The result shook things by giving the Stanbic Black Pirates a lifeline.
They are back in the title race and know that winning their last four games could give them a second league title four years.
The last day takes Pirates to Legends to face Kobs, evoking memories of March 8 ,2019, when they had Kobs for dinner, shattering their title dreams to put Heathens at the wheel.
It will be even a better feeling if they beat them and win the title at their rival’s backyard themselves.
“We know what we have to do because we now have a chance if we win all our games. We are focusing on the next game, every game is independent,” said Pirates captain Ivan Magomu.
Pirates were 61-6 winners at home against Rhinos, moving from third to second place on 21 points, just three off leaders Kobs.
Jinja Hippos moved to third after whitewashing Rams 30-0 in Jinja, while Heathens are now fourth after missing out on a losing bonus point.
The champions are still in but will be counting on results elsewhere after their first loss of the season.
Impis beat Warriors 23-11 for their first win of the season , taking them to eighth position on five points.
Rugby table standings
Team p w d l Pf Pa BP pts
1.Kobs 5 5 0 0 218 32 4 24
2.Pirates 5 4 0 1 191 50 5 21
3.Hippos 5 4 0 1 115 27 4 20
4.Heathens 5 4 0 1 171 47 3 19
5.Mongers 5 3 0 2 102 104 1 13
6.Buffaloes 5 2 0 3 44 135 0 8
7.Rhinos 5 2 0 3 53 174 0 8
8.Impis 5 1 0 4 47 164 1 5
9.Rams 5 0 0 5 25 129 1 1
10.Warriors 5 0 0 5 53 157 0 0
*League being played in single leg blitz
Rugby Premier League
SATURDAY RESULTS
Kobs 19-11 Heathens
Pirates 61-6 Rhinos
Impis 23-11 Warriors
Hippos 30-0 Rams
Mongers 26-14 Buffaloes
dbugembe@ug.nationmedia.com