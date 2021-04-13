Kobs drag Pirates back into title race

Derby shaping. Pirates’ final game of the single-leg season is against Kobs, whose title they foiled last season but this time round they would not be handing Heathens the title on final day

There is already a good feeling about the last day of the season for the first time in a while, thanks to Betway Kobs’ 19-11 win over Heathens in the Nile Special Stout Premiership on Saturday.

The result shook things by giving the Stanbic Black Pirates a lifeline.

They are back in the title race and know that winning their last four games could give them a second league title four years.

The last day takes Pirates to Legends to face Kobs, evoking memories of March 8 ,2019, when they had Kobs for dinner, shattering their title dreams to put Heathens at the wheel.

It will be even a better feeling if they beat them and win the title at their rival’s backyard themselves.

“We know what we have to do because we now have a chance if we win all our games. We are focusing on the next game, every game is independent,” said Pirates captain Ivan Magomu.

Pirates were 61-6 winners at home against Rhinos, moving from third to second place on 21 points, just three off leaders Kobs.

Jinja Hippos moved to third after whitewashing Rams 30-0 in Jinja, while Heathens are now fourth after missing out on a losing bonus point.

The champions are still in but will be counting on results elsewhere after their first loss of the season.

Impis beat Warriors 23-11 for their first win of the season , taking them to eighth position on five points.

Rugby table standings

Team p w d l Pf Pa BP pts

1.Kobs 5 5 0 0 218 32 4 24

2.Pirates 5 4 0 1 191 50 5 21

3.Hippos 5 4 0 1 115 27 4 20

4.Heathens 5 4 0 1 171 47 3 19

5.Mongers 5 3 0 2 102 104 1 13

6.Buffaloes 5 2 0 3 44 135 0 8

7.Rhinos 5 2 0 3 53 174 0 8

8.Impis 5 1 0 4 47 164 1 5

9.Rams 5 0 0 5 25 129 1 1

10.Warriors 5 0 0 5 53 157 0 0

*League being played in single leg blitz

Rugby Premier League

SATURDAY RESULTS

Kobs 19-11 Heathens

Pirates 61-6 Rhinos

Impis 23-11 Warriors

Hippos 30-0 Rams

Mongers 26-14 Buffaloes

