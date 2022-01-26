Kobs itching to correct false start

Nile Special Rugby Premiership champions Kobs have had a slow start to their title defence with two losses in three games, finding themselves fifth on the log with seven points as they welcome Rams at Legends today in one of the rare Liberation Day midweek games.

After grueling encounters against title contenders Heathens and Stanbic Black Pirates on consecutive match days, Kobs can get a breather in Rams’ visit and fight to bounce back to winning ways.

“ We have lost two games in a row to our title rivals but that only calls for us to work even harder. It is up to us to win the remaining five first round games with a bonus point and hope we have a good second round,” Kobs vice captain Collin Kimbowa told Daily Monitor after Saturday’s loss to Pirates.

The odds to defend their league title are against them after the two losses. History suggests that getting results against fellow contenders comes with bragging rights. Kobs’ work is now cut out, they cannot afford more slips and must collect every point available and hope Heathens and Pirates get lost along the way.

Pirates showed on Saturday why they cannot be overlooked, the manner in which they put away Kobs was scary.

They dominated and played like champions, it is clear they are hungry. Impis is up next in line and will not do much to stop the joint table leaders who are level on points, 14, with Heathens.

Fourth placed Rhinos are the most improved side with a revamped side full of youth.

They have picked wins against Warriors and Impis but Hippos will present them something different to deal with this afternoon in Jinja.

RUGBY PREMIERSHIP PLAYING TODAY

Kobs vs Rams, 4pm Legends

Buffaloes vs Mongers, 2pm Kyadondo

Heathens vs Warriors, 4pm Kyadondo

Pirates vs Impis, 4pm Kings Park