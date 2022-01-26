Kobs itching to correct false start

Kobs’ Aaron Jurua is bundled by the Pirates pair of Kelvin Balagadde and Timothy Odongo. PHOTO | EDDIE CHICCO

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Pirates showed on Saturday why they cannot be overlooked, the manner in which they put away Kobs was scary. 

Nile Special Rugby Premiership champions Kobs have had a slow start to their title defence with two losses in three games, finding themselves fifth on the log with seven points as they welcome Rams at Legends today in one of the rare Liberation Day midweek games.  

