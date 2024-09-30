Kobs rise from the ashes to boss Mbarara 7s

Two things changed in Mbarara over the weekend. Two huge rains came down after many months of drought in the land of milk and honey. In the same breath, Kobs ended their trophy drought with a win in the Mbarara 7s, the first of this year's short code circuit.

Kobs came to Mbarara in the dark shadows of Heathens and Pirates. But the men from Legends were riding on hope and a decent record in Western Ugandan tournaments where they have won three trophies in a 7s leg hosted in western Uganda.

Coupled with the blessings of the rains, the Kobs enjoyed the savannah. They set their intent clear, firstly, with a 21-09 quarter final win over their fellow Legends side, Rhinos, in what came second of the many derbies.

The first derby had seen Kyadondo sides Buffaloes and Heathens tear themselves apart, the former emerging 07-00 victorious.

In fact, the whole quarterfinals lineup was a derby affair as Jinja Hippos beat Walukuba 15-10, and Pirates overcame Mongers 19-05.

Tantalizing matchups followed up in the semifinals where Kobs momentum saw them pip Pirates in a hard-fought 12-07 with tries from Karim Arinaitwe, Stuart Mwayi and a boot from Joseph Aredo.

In the other semi, Buffaloes horned their way out of their tussle with Hippos, crushing to a 17-07 victory.

Surprise package

By the time everyone woke up, Kobs were in the final and they were not going to let their chances slip through their fingers.

Buffaloes were the opponents. Riding high on the decent run that enabled them to navigate the murky waters at Ntare Grounds, the final proved a huge task as two quick fire tries from dependable forward Derrick Tukwasibwe put them ahead.

Ivan Odhiambo pulled one back but Pius Ogena sprinted and danced his way over the chalk for the killer punch.

The win further throws the title race open as the two frontrunners, Heathens and Pirates, have their work cut out until next weekend's Rujumba 7s that will be hosted by the latter at King's Park, Bweyogerere.

On the women's side, Entebbe-based Avengers made it two on the bounce with a dominant 20-07 beating of Black Pearls to all but seal the title. Sarah Kirabo, Florence Babirye, Christine Akello and Juliet Nandawula tries all sandwiching Emilly Lekuru's response for Pearls.

Mbarara 7s results

Final

Kobs 15-5 Buffaloes

Semis

Kobs 12-7 Pirates

Buffaloes 17-7 Hippos

Quarters

Kobs 21-7 Rhinos

Buffaloes 7-0 Heathens

Pirates 17-5 Mongers

Hippos 15-10 Walukuba

Finals women

Avengers 20-07 Black Pearls

Mbarara 7s classification

1. Kobs

2. Buffaloes

3. Pirates

4. Hippos