Kobs scalp keeps Heathens alive

Down and out with a minute to play, Aaron Ofoyrwoth scrapped through his arsenal and produced a moment of brilliance with a match winning drop goal for Heathens to silence the Kobs faithful in the Nile Special Premiership on Saturday at Legends Rugby Club.

A dull game with little to offer for most of the 80 minutes, the drama unfolded in the last couple of minutes. At 12-14 in favour of Heathens, Joseph Aredo split the poles for a penalty to make it 15-14 and puts Kobs ahead.

It looked like they had run away with but found themselves fighting for their lives in their five, a weak punt meant for touch could only find a free Afoyrwoth who had all the time in the world to make a decision as no Kobs player had put up a chase. He glanced at the posts and pushed his luck with a monster drop goal from about 40m.

"The time was almost up and I had no other option but go for a drop goal and hope for the best, " said Afoyrwoth, who also emerged man of the match.

Aredo nailed five of his six penalty attempts for Kobs while Ofoyrwoth managed three and a drop goal to tally 12 points for Heathens as Nobert Okeny added a try.

Going into the game, Heathens risked finding themselves in a spot of bother if they lost. With a loss recorded against Pirates on match Day One, Heathens had everything to fight for as a second loss would have left them with a tall order of defending their title.

"We have put the Pirates result behind us and picked ourselves up .This is a massive result for us and we can use it to get the much needed momentum," said Heathens captain Michael Wokorach.

New look table



Kobs' loss saw them displaced from the top of the table to third place with 11 points.

Pirates who won 17-8 away in Jinja are new log leaders with 13 points while Impis , who are enjoying a purple patch with three wins in as many games, sit second on the log with 12 points. Heathens moved from fifth to fourth with 10.



NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP



Kobs 15-17Heathens

Hippos 8-17 Pirates

Mongers 13-15 Impis

Rams 3-3 Rhinos