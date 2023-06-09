Kobs set for 60-year celebration

Kampala Old Boys Rugby Club (Kobs) ranks as one of the oldest sporting institutions in the land, with its birth dating back in 1963 before more than 90% of its fans, players and administrators had seen the day of light.

Not many sports sides last that long, especially in a country where sports is run in passing. The men in blue deserve their flowers because they have credibly earned them.

Their trophy cabinet is colourful as they come on top of churning some of the best rugby talents the country has seen.

While some believe that for a club approaching its 60th birthday, they should have scored way higher in some areas, making 60 years alone is an admirable milestone other rugby sides can only wish for.

“We plan on having a number of activities that will involve our partners, fans, alumni and the community as part of our 60th birthday celebrations,” Kobs chairman Dr. Stone Luggya Stone said.

Some of the activities lined up include a two day medical camp, a Kobs charity car wash, a veteran’s game against the current squad, the inaugural Edward Kitaka International 10s, a Naguru slum charity drive and dinner to climax the celebrations on November 24.

The launch also saw the club partner with Human Diagnostics, distributors of Oraquick, an HIV self-test kit with the objective of spreading AIDs education to curb its spread by 2030.

Medical Camp (July 1-July 2)

Kobs charity car wash (August 5)

Kobs dinner at Entebbe Golf Club (August 26)

Kobs veterans vs current side (September 16)

Edward Kitaka International 10s (September 29-30)

Naguru charity drive (November 11)