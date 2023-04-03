Kobs want rematch, await URU response

Kobs Rugby Club on Tuesdayhanded in an official complaint to the Uganda Rugby Union (URU), requesting for a rematch and protesting the outcome of their Nile Special Premiership game between Heathens that ensued on Saturday at Kyadondo.

The game which ended 19-12 in favour of Heathens saw center referee Ronald Wutimber come under a lot of scrutiny for the way he handled it.

Wutimber, who is also the URU referee of the year, awarded Heathens a penalty try at the death with the game tied at 12 all after Kobs players halted Heathens from taking a penalty he had awarded.

Wutimber insisted a Kobs tackler had not released the ball carrier before the ball was ripped from him, a decision Kobs would not buy.

“We are preparing to hand in our appeal any minute from now before the 48 hour window expires, concerning issues of biased refereeing” Kobs chairman Dr. Stonne Luggya told Daily Monitor.

“We want a rematch on neutral grounds with a referee senior enough to make decisions not based on emotions because this was a very massive game,” added Luggya.

Luggya also confirmed to Daily Monitor that it was not the first time Kobs were having a bone to pick with Wutimber. In a letter dated April 11, 2022, Kobs wrote to the union complaining about the same referee but the union did not respond or act.

“We sent in the letter and asked that he (Wutimber) is withdrawn from all our future games after reviewing his performance in one of our games. It was clear he was not fair,” said Luggya.

Only time will tell whether the union will take action or let it pass like in the past. They released a statement reassuring the rugby fraternity they were on top of things.

"We are aware about the issues arising out of the Rugby Premiership games from various venues on 1st April, 2023. We have these incidents being investigated by the league management committee and will issue a statement within the shortest time possible,” it read.