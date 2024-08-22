Kyadondo clubs promise fireworks

Week three of the Nile Special 7s Championship will be hosted by Thunderbirds at Kyadondo Rugby Club this weekend.

For the first time, the club will host their leg of the seven-circuit championship with Thunderbirds, the Kyadondo premier women’s club, as the team in charge of the organization.

Club chairman Brian Tabaruka told the press Thursday morning that it was about time Thunderbirds came out of the shell to show the world what women are made of.

“Kyadondo made the bid as a club and, as you are aware, both Buffaloes and Heathens have hosted before,” Tabaruka said.

“It was only fair that it’s handed to the ladies and we are excited about the women’s affair this weekend,” he added.

On the pitch, Thunderbirds have struggled to keep up with the progress of Black Pearls and Avengers early in the season.

The Black Pearls won the opening leg of the series in Entebbe while Avengers clinched victory in Mbale last weekend.

Thunderbirds will be hoping to make amends and register their first win of the series in front of their home crowd.

“We are not looking back at the circuits we have lost. We are focusing on our (home) circuit and we are confident that we can win it,” skipper Agnes Nakuya told the press.

The Kyadondo outfit is third on the log, with 34 points, seven behind joint table leaders Black Pearls and Avengers.

“We thank Kyadondo management for all the support they have given us. I believe we are the biggest team in Uganda and we appreciate the opportunities given to us.”

Thunderbirds will face Avengers and Kitgum Queens in Pool A while Black Pearls have Nile Rapids and She Wolves in Pool B.

Heathens-Buffaloes ready

Both Platinum Credit Heathens and Toyota Buffaloes have appeared in the finals but with no success.

The Buffaloes fell to Rhinos in Entebbe while Heathens lost to Stanbic Black Pirates in Mbale last weekend.

The home circuit will present the perfect opportunity for the two to search for a first victory.

“We are home and everything is going to be good for us. We hope to have both Buffaloes and Heathens in the final, and when that happens, may the best team win,” Wilfred Seguya, the Buffaloes captain, told the press.

Heathens are joint top, with 32 points while Buffaloes are third on 29.

“We were unfortunate in Entebbe but it was a step forward in Mbale because we finished second,” Heathens captain Malcolm Okello noted.

He added: “The mood in the camp is good and everyone is excited and ready to make sure that the trophy stays home. We wanted a win in Mbale but lost by just two points. For our brothers Buffaloes, I wish them the best and if we meet, may the best team win.”

Heathens are placed in Pool B, alongside Rhinos, Elgon Wolves and Jaguars. Buffaloes, on the other hand, are in Pool C with Jinja Hippos, Walukuba Barbarians and Eagles.

Kyadondo 7s

Women pools

Pool A: Avengers, Thunderbirds, Kitgum Queens, Panthers

Pool B: Black Pearls, Nile Rapids, She Wolves, Ewes

Men pools

Pool A: Pirates, Warriors, Impis, Kisubi Pacers

Pool B: Heathens, Rhinos, Elgon Wolves, Jaguars

Pool C: Hippos, Buffaloes, Walukuba, Eagles