Kyadondo Rugby Club welcome  new leadership

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Kyadondo Rugby Club remains the most illustrious in Uganda with unmatched success overtime.

Maintaining that standard was a key message as a new Executive Committee was voted into power on November 28 by club members.

Former Cranes and Heathens player Brian Tabaruka takes over from another Cranes and Heathens vereran David Mutaka as chairman while former Cranes team manager Emmanuel Baine replaces Phillip Kiboijana in the vice chairman’s office.

The new leadership received applause with many of the club stakeholders especially players.

Jonathan ‘Bishop’ Onen has played at Kyadondo for more than a decade and to him, the latest leaders tick all the boxes. “ Both Baine and Tindi (Tabaruka) are close to the players and know every challenge we go through. The players are most important part of the club, so it’s important to keep them happy. These are the right guys and we expect things to get better here, “ he told Daily Monitor.

Tabaruka has always been one of Kyadondo’s favourite sons - rival clubs, too, speak highly of him. It explains why players and officials sense better times ahead.

“It’s elating to hear what they are saying about me but it’s a massive task to carry on the good work the previous leaders laid,” said the man of the moment. “ Times have changed with the Covid-19 pandemic. Partnerships and sponsorships will not be easy with companies cutting budgets but we have to push on,” said Tabaruka.

In the past, there has been a lapse in communication between players and the club. Tabaruka wants to bridge the gap. “ It’s important to be open and transparent to the players. Let them know what’s possible and what’s not to avoid empty promises,” he added.

Romano Ogwal, who played at Impis and Heathens, joins the new team with Joseph Ebenu as committee members.

