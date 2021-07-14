Ladies beaming with confidence

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

The Lady Rugby Cranes haven’t won a game in eight years but there is a feeling in the camp that the losing streak will be snapped today at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds when they play Zimbabwe in the Rugby Africa Cup Pool C game.

World Rugby rankings pit Zimbabwe 38th, a spot better off Uganda at 39th. That statistic is not a spot of bother for Cranes coach Leo Lubambula who believes they have prepared well. Two months of training with a group of 28 has seen the group gel and bury the differences that have hampered the side’s progression over the years.

“We are looking forward to a good performance against Zimbabwe, we know they are going to come in hard but we are confident of winning both games,” Lubambula told Daily Monitor.

“We have been polishing the set pieces, we want to dominate the set pieces and the rest will be easy for us,” he added.

Set piece dominance piece assures of a side possession and with that, it gets easy to impose yourself on the game. It is why Lubambula and his management have spent hours working on different set pieces like lineouts, scrums, kick offs, and mauls.

Today’s backline is awash with talent and skill, the likes of Grace Auma, Samiya Ayikoru, Charlotte Mudoola, Peace Lekuru and the most exciting of them all Emily Lekuru who will be making her debut.

With that kind of line, Winnie Atyang and her pack have one job of nailing the set pieces to set a platform for the runners. After today’s game, Uganda takes a rest and returns to the same grounds on Sunday for a second game against Zimbabwe with the aim of progressing to the next round.



LADY RUGBY CRANES XV

Starting XV: Patricia Anek, Yvonne

Najjuma,Faith Namugga,Winnie Atyang,

Sarah Kirabo,Angella Nanyonjo,Mary Gloria

Ayot,Lydia Namabiro,Julie Nandawula,

Charlotte Mudoola, Agnes Nakuya,Peace

Lekuru (captain) , Emily Lekuru, Grace Auma,

Samiya Ayikoru,

Reserves: Fazila Namukwaya, Peace

Mirembe, Lyton Nakabugo, Teddy Iwutung,

Maimuna Nassozi ,Asha Nakityo, Masitula

Namboozo, Suzan Adong

dbugembe@ug.nationmedia.com