Lady Cranes bury Poland anger for new mission

Lady Cranes XVs depart for West Africa today with high hopes of reaching the elite division of continental women’s rugby in high spirits.

It is a significant turnaround from the dampened mood last month when the Lady Cranes 7s were pulled out of the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series

The decision taken by the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) was met with shock and anger from many women around the sport.

“The Executive Committee of the Uganda Rugby Union has regrettably decided to withdraw the Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes 7s team from participating in the Krakow leg of the 2025 World Rugby Sevens Challenger,” read the press statement published by URU.

The reason for the decision, according to URU, is that they “feel” it is not possible to “secure visas for the team on time” despite their “best efforts to start this process ahead of time and flagging this same challenge to World Rugby.”

“While this decision puts a halt to the Lady Cranes 7s program for now, it will allow the Lady Cranes XVs team a chance to take part in the Rugby Africa Women Division 1 Tournament in Cote D’Ivoire. The ExCom has decided to assemble this team to compete in Cote D’Ivoire and push for promotion to the Rugby Africa Women’s Performance Division.”

Everyone is now focused on that event starting in Ivory Coast this week. A team of 28 women was flagged off yesterday by the National Council of Sports (NCS).

“This tournament is a significant milestone in our women’s rugby journey. We are proud of the team selected, as it reflects a deliberate blend of experience and youthful promise, particularly the players graduating from our U20 system,” said URU president Godwin Kayangwe.

“Such tournaments and indeed, participation not only give us a broader canvas to develop talent but also align us with the trajectory of women’s rugby globally. We believe this group represents the future of Ugandan rugby,” he added.

The Rugby Africa Women’s Division I Championship is a critical competition on the continent’s calendar, serving as a pathway for progression into the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup which will be played in May.

Uganda will compete against Tunisia, Ivory Coast, and Zimbabwe in the round-robin format, with the top performing side securing promotion to the elite division of women’s rugby on the continent.

“We’ve had a solid build-up with this group, and we are confident they will represent Uganda with pride. Our focus is to build a strong 15s program and this tournament offers the ideal platform,” added head Coach Charles Onen

Yvonne Najjuma and Peace Lekuru, both with 9 caps, are the most experienced players in the side and are expected to lead from the front.

Notably, four players who were part of Uganda’s inaugural U20 tour to South Africa in 2024 have been elevated to the senior side, including; Bushira Namutebi, Peace Nemira, Mukyaala Proscovia, Phoebe Nakalembe.

Phiona Nantongo who was part of the U20 training squad, has also made the travelling team.

Rugby Africa Women’s Division I

Uganda fixtures

Friday: Uganda vs. Tunisia, 5pm

April 15: Ivory Coast vs. Uganda, 7pm

April 19: Zimbabwe vs. Uganda, 3pm