Lady Cranes illuminate bright sparkles at Safari Sevens in Nairobi

Mary Gloria Ayot led a young Lady Cranes side onto the Nyayo National Stadium turf four times last weekend at the 23rd edition of the Safari 7s in Nairobi, Kenya.

“We enjoyed the games,” said Ayot told Daily Monitor.

Bronze finish

“We won our first two games but lost the other two because of a few mistakes. We would love to return next year and get to the final.”

In the end, the girls finished third in a five-team round-robin format. Day One victories over the Titans Academy (24-12) and Zimbabwe (29-5) got them a flying start before playing the two Kenyan sides, Kenya Lionesses I and Kenya Lionesses II, losing 26-10 and 24-10 respectively.

“With the short time we had to prepare for the tournament, I am impressed with the many positives we can build on,” said Lady Cranes coach Charles Onen.

Earlier exposure

Third position got them something to carry home after two days of rugby.

Onen opted to give the younger girls a run out as the side had not assembled in two years. A two game series against Zimbabwe in July got the girls some test rugby but the sevens side had barely worked together before last weekend.

It was also Onen’s first outing with the side since his appointment in 2019.Lack of activity in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic pegged progress but with normalcy about to be restored, Onen should have a busier 2022.



More activity and competition will build the side with experience and ability to compete favourably.

LADY CRANES RESULTS