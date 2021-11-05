Lady Cranes illuminate bright sparkles at Safari Sevens in Nairobi

Glitz. Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala, the holder for Africa 100m record at 9.76s, hands over the trophy to Ayot (R). PHOTO / DEUS BUGEMBE

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Onen opted to give the younger girls a run out as the side had not assembled in two years.  A two game series against Zimbabwe in July got the girls some test rugby but the sevens side had barely worked together before last weekend.

Mary Gloria Ayot led a young Lady Cranes side onto the Nyayo National Stadium turf four times last weekend at the 23rd edition of the Safari 7s in Nairobi, Kenya. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.