Lady Cranes seek to bury rugby agony

Tuesday July 13 2021
The Lady Cranes test side had not played a game in five years when they visited their Kenyan counterpart for the 2019 Elgon Cup in Kisumu.

By Deus Bugembe

The home leg, a week later, left them dealing with a 79-19 aggregate loss.
The same year saw the girls head to South Africa for World Cup qualifiers. South Africa, Kenya and Madagascar made a meal of the Ugandans. 

The appointment of Charles Onen and Leo Lubambula as coaches in 2019 with a 2020 programme outlined was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic with no activity.
But two years later, the Lady Cranes have a chance to redeem themselves with a show against Zimbabwe in two Rugby Africa Cup games tomorrow and Sunday at Kyadondo.
But how ready are they? 

The girls have been training for two months, starting with a camp in Jinja in May and currently camping in Namugongo with sessions at Kings Park Arena, Bweyogerere.
It has been a bumpy journey for the side with a five-year hiatus before 2019, with various challenges but Lubambula is looking at a new dawn. 
New faces and leadership under Peace Lekuru have their work cut out.  

“We’ve set realistic targets, we want o the Elgon Cup, we want to win both our Rugby Africa games. It’s a huge opportunity to have a momentum going into next year’s campaign, which is the World Cup window,” he told Daily Monitor.

The Zimbabwe double header gives the side a chance to exorcise their demons, with their last win eight years back when they beat Kenya 13-8 in the return leg of the Elgon Cup at Kyadondo. 

Lady Cranes stats
Last Five RESULTS
Madagascar     15- 5     Uganda
Uganda     5-37     Kenya
South Africa     89-7     Uganda
Kenya     43-15    Uganda
Uganda     5-35    Kenya  
