Lady Cranes seek to bury rugby agony

The Lady Cranes test side had not played a game in five years when they visited their Kenyan counterpart for the 2019 Elgon Cup in Kisumu.

The home leg, a week later, left them dealing with a 79-19 aggregate loss.

The same year saw the girls head to South Africa for World Cup qualifiers. South Africa, Kenya and Madagascar made a meal of the Ugandans.

The appointment of Charles Onen and Leo Lubambula as coaches in 2019 with a 2020 programme outlined was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic with no activity.

But two years later, the Lady Cranes have a chance to redeem themselves with a show against Zimbabwe in two Rugby Africa Cup games tomorrow and Sunday at Kyadondo.

But how ready are they?

The girls have been training for two months, starting with a camp in Jinja in May and currently camping in Namugongo with sessions at Kings Park Arena, Bweyogerere.

It has been a bumpy journey for the side with a five-year hiatus before 2019, with various challenges but Lubambula is looking at a new dawn.

New faces and leadership under Peace Lekuru have their work cut out.

“We’ve set realistic targets, we want o the Elgon Cup, we want to win both our Rugby Africa games. It’s a huge opportunity to have a momentum going into next year’s campaign, which is the World Cup window,” he told Daily Monitor.

The Zimbabwe double header gives the side a chance to exorcise their demons, with their last win eight years back when they beat Kenya 13-8 in the return leg of the Elgon Cup at Kyadondo.

Lady Cranes stats

Last Five RESULTS

Madagascar 15- 5 Uganda

Uganda 5-37 Kenya

South Africa 89-7 Uganda

Kenya 43-15 Uganda

Uganda 5-35 Kenya

