Lady Cranes unfazed by big names in Tunisia

The Lady Cranes 7s start their Africa Rugby Women’s Sevens campaign today in Jemmel, Tunisia with games against 2019 runners-up Kenya and Zambia.

There is one slot at Rugby World Cup Sevens in South Africa. This team qualified for the 2009 edition.

They feel they have it in them to repeat that and emulate the men who qualified for a second successive World Cup on Sunday at home.

“We have been preparing since February 14,” said captain Mary Gloria Ayot.

The group suffered a setback when they spent six hours on arriving at the airport before they could be cleared.

Eyes on two prizes

Their Ghanian counterparts had it rougher when it took them 10 hours to go through the same process.

“We are pushing for commonwealth and world cup qualification by playing our best game and see what happens,” added Ayot.

Senegal, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, South Africa and hosts Tunisia are taking part in the ninth edition of the event.

Uganda’s best performances at the event came in 2008 and 2018 when they were runners up on both occasions.

Veteran Charlotte Mudoola was part of both sides and made the cut for Tunisia once again. Her experience will come in handy for the Lady Cranes side that also boasts of raw talents like Grace Auma.

AFRICA RUGBY WOMEN SEVENS

THE POOLS

Pool A: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Senegal

Pool B: Kenya, Uganda, Zambia

Pool C: Tunisia, Ghana, Madagascar