Lady Cranes XVs primed for final promotion push

Uganda’s national women’s rugby 15s team, the Lady Cranes XVs, will be eyeing a return to Africa’s elite rugby scene this evening when they face Zimbabwe in a title-deciding fixture at the Rugby Africa Women’s Division I Championship in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

Uganda launched their campaign in the four-team tournament with two opening victories over Tunisia (27-10) and hosts Ivory Coast (52-0) to take charge of the table going into the final match day at the Augustine Denise Stadium.

Zimbabwe, who enter today’s fixture on position two, started the tournament with a convincing 46-8 win over Ivory Coast but agonizingly lost 27-24 to Tunisia despite putting up a decent fight in the second half.

A draw or win against Zimbabwe will be good enough to grab Uganda the Division I title and a place at the 2025 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup to be played later in May.

However, going by Zimbabwe’s performance, Lady Cranes head coach Charles Onen knows it won’t come easy.

“Zimbabwe are a physical side with big girls,” Onen cautioned. “We need to up our defense to shut down their attacking spaces and retain the ball in our phases. It’s important we take advantage of all the scoring opportunities that we create for ourselves,” He analyses his opponent.

While Uganda have excelled with their pace and enterprising running game, Onen insists this fixture demands even more precision and discipline.

“We’ve taken time to review what has worked well for us in the two outings and what hasn’t. We intend to dig deeper into our tanks and empty it all in this third and most important game,” he explained.

Tightening defence

Uganda’s attack has been spearheaded by star winger Peace Lekuru who boasts a hat trick in each of the first two games as Grace Auma, Lydia Namabiro and Bushira Namutebi supported.

However, Onen has warned her team that beyond attack, improving set pieces and tightening the defensive line will be critical against a physical Zimbabwean side.

“We need to improve our set pieces, capitalize on our attacking chances and solidify our defense,” Onen stressed. “If we manage those areas, we’ll be in a strong position to win.”

The Ruby Africa Women’s Cup will offer a qualification pathway for the 2029 Rugby Women’s World Cup.

Women's Rugby Africa Division I Championship

Results

Uganda 27-10 Tunisia

Ivory Coast 0-52 Uganda

Zimbabwe 24-27 Tunisia

Ivory Coast 8-46 Zimbabwe

Today’s fixture