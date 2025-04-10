Lady Cranes XVs start fight for elite rugby

The Uganda national women’s rugby 15s team, the Lady Cranes, will return to competitive continental action today as they take part in the Rugby Africa Women’s Division I Championship in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

Uganda is set to face Tunisia, Zimbabwe and hosts Ivory Coast in a round-robin tournament with each team playing three matches leading up to April 19.

The top team will qualify for the 2025 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup scheduled for May and a potential pathway to the 2028 Women’s Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

The Lady Cranes open their campaign against Tunisia, the highest-ranked side in the group and currently 31st on the World Rugby rankings. They will then face the hosts Ivory Coast on April 15 before wrapping up against Zimbabwe on April 19.

This tournament marks Uganda’s first appearance in a continental competition for the longer code since 2022 and with it, represents a fresh start for a team looking to rebuild and climb back into the elite bracket of African women’s rugby.

Although they have been out of top-tier action for three years, the Lady Cranes will be led by a core of experienced players including newly-appointed captain Yvonne Najjuma and Peace Lekuru, both of whom have earned nine caps for the national team.

“We’ve gelled well and everyone is focused on that common goal and very hopeful. It’s a privilege leading these ladies out for this assignment and looking forward to the best,” Najjuma said before the team’s departure.

New head coach Charles Onen will count on the experience of several other players who featured in the 2022 squad and have since grown. These include Fazira Namukwaya, Angella Nanyonjo, Sarah Nakafeero, Suzan Adong, Christine Akello, Patricia Anek, Grace Auma, Agnes Nakuya and Cabrine Kirabo.

The tournament offers Uganda a valuable opportunity not only to return to the top tier but also to test a new generation of talent as part of the union’s long-term rebuilding strategy for women’s rugby.

Rugby Africa Women’s Division I Championship

Lady Cranes XV fixtures

Friday, April 11: Uganda vs Tunisia, 5pm

April 15: Ivory Coast vs Uganda, 7pm