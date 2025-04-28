Lekuru lands professional contract in Japan

She is arguably the best female rugby player in Uganda in the back seeable past.



And the gods keep smiling down on her; opening door after door. Emilly Lekuru, the Black Pearls' try scoring machine nicknamed Ferrari, has put pen to paper on a four-month professional contract with Japan's Hokkaido Barbarians Diana.



In doing so, she becomes the first Ugandan woman to achieve that feat.

Lekuru, last season's top try scorer with 69 tries in the 15s league, was on course to chase the same numbers or better them but had to cut her current season short at 46 tries in nine games.

She signed off with five tries against Panthers on Saturday at King's Park, Bweyogerere.

Turbo-charged Ferrari

Since last year, Lekuru's stock has been rising. She featured for Find Rugby Now (FRN), a UK franchise, at the Hong Kong 10s in April with Black Pearls teammate Charlotte Mudoola. In October, still with Mudoola and Suzan Adong, Lekuru played international rugby for Shogun Rugby at the Safari 7s in Kenya.

In Hong Kong, Lekuru met and took photos with her idol, New Zealand legend, Portia Woodman-Wikliffe. The latter had seen Lekuru in action and like they say, "game recognizes game".

In one of the short videos posted on her X account, what Woodman-Wikliffe told Lekuru shall forever leave in her heart.

"You are crazy fast, I would never want to play against you. I've not seen anything quick (sic)," said the lady known in the world as the Jonah Lomu of women's rugby, a 15s and 7s Rugby World Cup winner, World Rugby Women's Player of the Year, and an idol to women ruggers globally.

On the local scene, Lekuru proved big fish in a small pond when she topped the scoring charts in the 7s, touching down a mouthwatering 83 times.

Cast of superstars

Hokkaido Barbarians Diana is not the biggest team in the Japan Taiyo Seimei Women's Sevens Series.

But with the surge in the number of superstars flocking the Japanese men and women's franchises, the Sapporo-based side has not been left behind.

In the recent past, it has attracted big names from across the world. Nia Toliver, who is aptly nicknamed "The American Lomu" for her game built on the combination of speed and power, played there in 2022-2024.

Dajain Brown, formerly of Moana Pasifika and Blues, also played there two years ago. Two weeks ago, New Zealand Black Ferns superstar and 2024 Paris Olympics Gold winner, Jazmin Felix Hotham, announced through her Instagram that she will join the team for their 7s season in June-September, on the same contractual arrangement as Lekuru.

Surely, Lekuru is in good (and somewhat scary) company. And she knows best. "Those are big names but I am on a mission to work hard, get my time and play. I want to inspire so many girls and women players back home," she assured me.

A look into the future



Lekuru knows this opportunity comes with challenges and is looking forward to give everything. Her local coach, Koyokoyo Buteme, the brain behind the move, has no doubt her player is ready.

"She is such a hard worker. She has been waiting for such opportunities and when they come, trust me she is one person you can back to give it her all," remarked Buteme, who also, in 2019 connected Lekuru to a three month International Rugby Program (IRP) course at St. Bede's College in Christchurch, New Zealand.

"They say these things come once in a lifetime. But what I have realized is that if you keep working hard and aiming higher, they keep coming and that is what I am doing," said Lekuru during her farewell dinner at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Sunday.

For Lekuru, clearly this is just the beginning of so many life changing opportunities. She is a Ferrari cruising in top gear. And Japan being the home of the world's ultimate reliable and hard labour cars like Toyota and Honda, she will come back a better player, built to last a lifetime whole rewriting the women's rugby history books in Uganda.

And in Japanese, let me say: Ganbatte ne, Lekuru.