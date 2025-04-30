Lekuru: Uganda's first pro out to hunt more in Japan

Monday night on X, Daily Monitor Sports broke the news of Black Pearls' Emilly Lekuru's move to Japan's Hokkaido Barbarians Diana on a four-month professional contract, becoming the first Ugandan woman to ever put pen to paper on a professional rugby contract.

The rugby fraternity took it on in their droves. Lekuru had become the poster girl for women's rugby; her try scoring exploits and runs to the white line earned her the nickname "Ferrari".

69 in 12 games during the 15s season in 2024 remains a high ceiling. She had reached 45 in nine games this season before flying off to the Land of The Rising Sun. Closed off this year's chapter with five against Panthers on Saturday.

A threat in both 15s and 7s, Lekuru had actually become a big fish in our small pond. Playing center or wing, all she ever needed was ball in hand. No matter the distance, she'd cruise to the line like a fully turbocharged Ferrari. Unstoppable force.

Eternally focused

Lekuru started off in Jinja, where she hails from. I first met Lekuru in 2016. A fresh faced youngster but ruthless on pitch for the Jinja Police Teargas Rangers coached by Koyokoyo Buteme.

That 100m try, where she picked the ball from behind her posts and raced full pitch, flattening Yvonne Najjuma with a huge hand-off remains vivid.

Another visit to Kyadondo saw her voted Woman of The Match against Kyadondo Eagles. I interviewed her but couldn't hear her speak. She was very shy and raw. She let her game do the talking.

"She is going to be a huge talent in future," said Buteme.

Along the way, Lekuru got used to me and one thing she always said was "I see myself playing on bigger stages".

She got promoted to Walukuba Titans (which later became Black Pearls), got selected for national duty in the next few years.

Buteme divides opinion in the rugby circles, with friends and enemies in nearly equal measure. That has landed Lekuru in hot soup on many occasions.

Buteme is a big headed, straight-up person. She won't back down from a fight where she thinks she is right, especially regarding her girls and team.

In most cases when your father's enemies can't beat him, they will come for you, the child.

It happened in 2023 when Lekuru chose to prioritize her work over over a national team call-up. She works as an accountant with Rugby Tackling Life (RTL), an organization fronting girls and women rights, empowerment and education through rugby. Buteme is the Team Lead at RTL. Lekuru came off as the collateral damage.

"RTL paid for my education and offered me a job. I love rugby, but my job comes first because local rugby doesn't pay," she told me.

However, Lekuru got other opportunities for international rugby. Find Rugby Now (FRN), a UK franchise made up of players from all over the world, gave her an opportunity at the Hong Kong 10s. Shogun Rugby did the same at Safari 7s in Kenya.

Shattering stereotypes

In 2019, Lekuru enrolled for a International Rugby Program (IRP) at St. Bede's College in Christchurch, New Zealand.

While there, she tested herself against the best and left them impressed. Her conduct on and off the pitch, she left a trail that should help in future.

Her coaches and program instructors informed Buteme that Lekuru had diffused all the stereotypes and bad experiences they had had about African and South American players.

"On the pitch, she excelled. Off the pitch, Emilly scored high in things like time keeping, attitude and how players carry themselves around their host community.

"At the end of the program, they told me they would look forward to work with more Ugandans and Africans in future, all because of Emily's conduct," adds Buteme.

And it is actually through one those contacts that Lekuru has managed to get this current deal in Japan.

Now is the time

Lekuru's new team, Hokkaido Barbarians Diana were promoted to be one of the 12 core teams in Japan’s highest level domestic 7s series in 2025 and they came with intent to shake things up.

Double Olympic Gold medallist, Jazmin Felix-Hotham is joining at the same time as Lekuru.

"I will work hard to get more such contracts for me and other girls who will come after me. It's all about opening doors for others," says Lekuru.

As she lands in Sapporo this morning, Lekuru knows that she now has the best opportunity to play and feel appreciated on the grand stage, not in a league that Eric Butime, the technical head at URU, mockingly described as one for "cattle rustlers" but continues to superintend over. How ironical!

Finally, the big fish is out of a small pond. And it's taking huge waves its waves elsewhere.

They said:

"If I were a PWR (Premier Women's Rugby) club, I’d be watching her progress very closely."

Jonathan Hooper, Director of Rugby at Shogun Rugby.

“We are thrilled to have been a small step in her incredible journey that gave her the exposure she deserved, and we can’t wait to see what she does in her future! We are very proud teammates today.”