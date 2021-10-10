Luggya braced for Kobs top job

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Talk of the best centres to play the game in the country and Dr Tonny Luggya Stone’s name will come up by default. He played and owned the first centre position like he had been born for it for both club and country.

He is decorated with various titles both for the Rugby Cranes and Betway Kobs, a club he played for since joining in 1997 as a senior two student at Namilyango College.

His Kobs debut, though, came three years later in 2000 while in his senior four vacation. During this run, Luggya has won the Africa Cup, Elgon Cup, multiple League and Cup titles on top Sevens Series titles.

In a nutshell, he has seen it and done it all when it comes to the sport.

After spending 14 years at the club, the senior lecturer at the Department of anaesthesia and Emergency Medicine, Makerere University College of Health Sciences wants to run the front office as club chairman.

Continue the stranglehold

“I want to help the club continue with the dominance, acquire a home pitch, grow player-development and put the club in position of self-sustenance with more members subscribing,” said Luggya. Of all his vows, Kobs fans will be pleased to learn that someone is finally thinking of getting the club a home. For a club of Kobs’ stature, it baffles many that they remain homeless after over 60 years of existence.

Betway Kobs goes to the polls on November 20 for a new executive Luggya hopes to lead. He is currently serving as a Director of Rugby, a position he has held since 2014. Prior to that, he was Kobs’ club captain between 2012 and 2017. The different leadership roles have seen Luggya make over a decade on the Kobs executive committee, getting him ready for the top job.

